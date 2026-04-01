Black Mountain Analysis

Black Mountain Analysis

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
7d

Interesting, as always Mike. It would be fascinating to read the Russian studies based on the Serbian and Yugoslav actions against NATO. 20-ish years to study, adapt, and apply lessons learned.

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Sutton's avatar
Sutton
7d

Not buying b2s over iran either in the 12 day war or epstein fury. Tomahawks and lies. b1 actually may be put into use as their loss wouldn't be so damaging to mic sales.

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