Personal Note

Dear community,

After a hiatus of just over a month, I am returning to my writing, albeit a bit later than planned. I've found myself more involved in supporting my wife with our two children than we had anticipated. Navigating the challenges of caring for two children simultaneously is quite a different ball game compared to managing just one. 😊

Nonetheless, here we are, with my first paid article completed. In my paid articles, I plan to adopt a more personal tone, given the smaller community size here, and I will strive to respond to comments as best as I can, despite the demands of my rigorous schedule (family, academics, BMA, business, and leisure).

I aim to publish one paid article per week, but due to my aforementioned busy schedule, I cannot always guarantee this. Additionally, I am keen to explore topics that the community demands, provided I feel sufficiently knowledgeable in those areas. While I intend to keep my usual topics (geopolitics, conflicts, and macroeconomics impacting geopolitics) out of the paid section, it may not always be possible to make a clear distinction, I suspect.

Furthermore, I'm excited to share that I've already started working on my next major geopolitical update, which is slated for release this week.

With that said, let's dive into the first article.