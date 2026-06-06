Since the opening days of the Special Military Operation (or often called Full-Scale Russian Invasion in the West), the dominant Western narrative has portrayed the Russian advance toward Kiev as the main effort of the invasion: a bold attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital, decapitate the government, and force a rapid Ukrainian surrender. According to this interpretation, the Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine in March and April 2022 represented a major strategic defeat and one of the most consequential failures of the war.

However, a closer examination of the campaign raises a fundamental question: was the operation around Kiev ever intended to be the decisive battle that many believed it to be?

A realistic analysis suggests that what became known as the “Battle for Kiev” was not a battle for Kiev at all. Rather than constituting the main effort of the invasion, the operation appears to have functioned as a large-scale diversionary and fixing operation designed to tie down Ukrainian forces while Russia pursued its primary strategic objectives elsewhere, particularly in southern Ukraine.

How the West got it wrong…

Looking Beyond the Headlines

One of the fundamental problems in analyzing the war is that many commentators and self-proclaimed experts begin by defining Russia’s objectives according to their own assumptions rather than examining what Russian leaders and military planners actually stated or appeared to prioritize. Once these assumed objectives are established, it becomes easy to claim that Russia has failed simply because it did not achieve goals that may never have been part of its original strategy.

This approach often leads to circular reasoning. Analysts first decide what Russia intended to accomplish, then evaluate the campaign against those self-defined objectives. If the battlefield outcome differs from those expectations, the conclusion is presented as evidence of failure. However, serious military analysis requires a different methodology.

The starting point should be facts rather than assumptions. This means examining official statements, force deployments, operational patterns, logistics, resource allocation, and the strategic outcomes that were actually pursued and achieved. Military campaigns are rarely as simple as they appear in headlines, and intentions cannot be determined solely by observing the direction of an advance on a map.

The opening phase of the war provides a clear example. Much of the public discussion focused on the assumption that the capture of Kiev was Russia’s primary objective. Yet a closer examination of force ratios, operational priorities, and the enduring gains achieved elsewhere raises legitimate questions about whether the campaign was intended to accomplish what many Western observers believed.

Regardless of one’s conclusions, objective analysis requires separating assumptions from evidence. Before determining whether a strategy succeeded or failed, it is necessary to establish what the strategy actually was. Only then can the results be evaluated fairly and accurately.

In military history, appearances can be deceiving. Large troop movements, dramatic airborne assaults, and advances toward politically significant objectives often create perceptions that differ from actual operational intent.

The Russian advance from Belarus toward Kiev certainly appeared threatening. Columns of armored vehicles moved south, airborne troops attempted to seize Hostomel Airport, and Russian forces approached the capital from multiple directions. For political leaders, journalists, and outside observers, the conclusion seemed obvious: Russia intended to capture Kiev.

Yet military operations are not judged by appearances alone. They must be examined in terms of force structure, logistics, operational priorities, and the strategic outcomes ultimately achieved.

When viewed through this lens, the campaign begins to look very different.

The Force Problem

Capturing a modern city of nearly three million people is among the most demanding operations in warfare. History demonstrates that urban assaults require overwhelming manpower, extensive logistical support, sustained artillery operations, and sufficient forces not only to seize a city but also to occupy and control it afterward.

Kiev was not Baghdad in 2003, where coalition forces enjoyed complete air superiority and overwhelming technological advantages. Nor was it Prague in 1968, where Soviet forces entered a largely non-resistant city. Kiev was a large, heavily defended capital whose population and military were fully mobilized.

The force allocated to the northern axis raises important questions. While substantial enough to pose a credible threat, it appeared insufficient for the prolonged capture and occupation of a city the size of Kiev.

This discrepancy becomes difficult to ignore. If the objective was truly to seize and hold the Ukrainian capital, why was a force of such limited size assigned to the task?

The answer may lie in understanding what military planners call a fixing operation.

The Art of Fixing the Enemy

A fixing operation is designed not to capture territory but to compel an opponent to commit forces to a particular sector, preventing them from reinforcing other areas where decisive operations are taking place.

Throughout history, armies have used demonstrations, feints, and diversionary offensives to manipulate enemy decision-making. The goal is psychological as much as military. By creating a credible threat, a commander forces the opponent to react.

In the case of Kiev, the threat itself may have been the objective.

No government can risk abandoning its capital during the opening phase of a war. As long as Russian forces remained near Kiev, Ukrainian leaders had little choice but to keep substantial military formations defending the city and its approaches.

Every brigade positioned around Kiev was a brigade unavailable elsewhere.

From this perspective, the operation’s success did not depend on entering Kiev. It depended on convincing Ukraine that Russia intended to do so.

The Real Campaign in the South

While global attention focused on Kiev, some of the war’s most consequential developments occurred hundreds of kilometers away.

Russian forces advancing from Crimea achieved rapid and significant gains. Within days, they secured the North Crimean Canal, restoring water supplies to Crimea after years of restrictions. They captured most of Kherson Oblast, established a continuous land corridor connecting Russia and Crimea, advanced through Melitopol, and helped isolate Mariupol.

These gains were not incidental.

The land bridge to Crimea had immense military, economic, and political significance. It addressed longstanding logistical vulnerabilities and connected territories that had previously depended on vulnerable transportation links.

Unlike the temporary Russian presence north of Kiev, many of the gains achieved in the south had enduring strategic value.

This raises another important question: if Kiev was the primary objective, why did the most substantial and lasting successes occur elsewhere?

Hostomel: A Battle of Perception

The airborne assault on Hostomel Airport became one of the defining images of the war’s opening hours. To many observers, it appeared to confirm that Russia intended a rapid strike against the capital.

Yet airborne operations often serve broader purposes than simply seizing terrain.

The assault immediately elevated fears of an imminent attack on Kiev. Ukrainian commanders were forced to react. Reinforcements were redirected, defensive preparations accelerated, and attention focused on protecting the capital.

Hostomel was intended as part of a larger deception effort. What is beyond dispute is that it amplified the perception that Kiev was the central objective.

That perception alone had significant operational consequences.

The Political Dimension

Wars are fought not only on battlefields but also in the minds of political leaders.

The threat to Kiev generated enormous psychological pressure on the Ukrainian government. It also shaped international perceptions of the conflict. Western governments, intelligence agencies, and media organizations concentrated their attention on the capital, reinforcing the belief that the fate of the war would be decided there.

This focus may have obscured the broader operational picture.

While attention remained fixed on Kiev, Russian forces were consolidating positions in the south and establishing conditions that would shape the conflict for years to come.

In this sense, the operation had effects that extended far beyond the battlefield itself.

Withdrawal and Interpretation

When Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukraine in late March and early April 2022, after the Ukrainians initially agreed to the Russian conditions, the event was widely interpreted as evidence of a failed offensive.

Certainly, Ukrainian resistance played an important role. Russian forces encountered determined opposition, logistical difficulties, and operational challenges that complicated their advance.

Yet withdrawal alone does not necessarily prove that the original objective was the capture of Kiev.

If the primary purpose of the northern operation was to immobilize Ukrainian forces while strategic objectives were secured elsewhere, then the redeployment of those forces after the southern campaign had achieved its initial goals becomes easier to understand.

This does not mean that the operation was executed flawlessly or that Russian planners achieved everything they intended. Military campaigns rarely unfold exactly as planned. However, it does suggest that measuring success solely by whether Russian troops entered central Kiev may be an oversimplification.

A Campaign Misunderstood

One of the enduring lessons of military history is that battles are often misunderstood even as they are being fought.

The campaign around Kiev may ultimately prove to be one of those cases.

The conventional narrative depicts a failed attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital. An alternative interpretation views the operation as a large-scale diversion designed to shape Ukrainian decision-making and create opportunities elsewhere.

The evidence supporting this interpretation is substantial: the relatively limited force assigned to the operation, the absence of sufficient occupation forces, the strategic significance of the southern campaign, and the lasting gains achieved far from Kiev.

Viewed in this context, the so-called Battle for Kiev begins to look less like a failed assault on a capital and more like one of the largest fixing operations of the modern era.

Conclusion

The events of early 2022 are likely to remain the subject of debate for decades, especially among the “Western experts”. Access to additional Russian operational records may eventually provide definitive answers regarding Moscow’s intentions.

Yet one conclusion already appears increasingly difficult to ignore: the campaign around Kiev was not the decisive battle it was presented as in much of the Western media.

The threat to Kiev tied down Ukrainian forces, shaped strategic decisions, and dominated international attention. Meanwhile, the most significant territorial and operational gains were made in southern Ukraine, where Russia secured objectives that continue to shape the course of the war.

Whether one views the northern operation as a failed offensive, a successful diversion, or a combination of both, the notion that the war’s opening phase can be understood solely through the lens of a Russian attempt to seize Kiev is increasingly difficult to sustain.

The “Battle for Kiev” may ultimately be remembered not as the battle that determined the war, but as the battle that was never truly intended to be fought in the way the world believed.

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