Black Mountain Analysis

Black Mountain Analysis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
Jun 6Edited

I've never doubted it. Schryver called it a feint from the start. Made sense to me.

Then a poster at Martyanov's blog linked to a video of a Russian general in which he confirmed it as a feint.

I posted that link at Mark Wauck's blog, which confirmed it for him.

While all eyes were fixed on the tank convoy to Kiev, Russia not only secured ZNPP, they also secured the computers & docs at a couple dozen biolabs along the border. The specimens were already evacuated, distributed among the other hundreds of biolabs worldwide that my criminal "government" funds.

Reply
Share
1 reply
The Observatory's avatar
The Observatory
Jun 6

What I find interesting in the discussion is that the comments seem to demonstrate the uncertainty surrounding Russian intent rather than resolve it.

Some argue Kyiv was a feint. Others argue it was a decapitation strike aimed at Zelensky and the government. Others suggest Russia hoped to take the city if it proved easier than expected. Those are different explanations, not confirmations of a single theory.

The article is strongest when it challenges the assumption that the war can be understood solely through the lens of Kyiv. The southern campaign clearly mattered and produced some of Russia's most significant early gains.

Where I become less convinced is when the argument moves from that observation to the much stronger claim that Kyiv was never a serious objective.

The operation against Hostomel, the advance from Belarus, the multiple axes converging on the capital, and the apparent expectation that the Ukrainian government might collapse all suggest Kyiv held significant importance in Russian planning. The presence of Rosgvardiya and riot-control units is difficult to reconcile with an expectation of a long war. It makes more sense if Moscow anticipated a rapid political collapse and a need to administer territory rather than fight for every street.

The southern campaign also deserves more nuance. Early Russian success there was not necessarily proof that it was always the primary objective. Local collaboration, sympathetic officials, shorter supply lines from Crimea, and different operational conditions all appear to have contributed. Success and priority are not necessarily the same thing.

What seems entirely plausible is that Moscow entered the war with multiple objectives. Secure strategic gains in the south, pressure the government in Kyiv, encourage political collapse, and fix Ukrainian forces around the capital. Those aims are not mutually exclusive.

The strongest claim in the article is not that Russian forces fixed Ukrainian troops around Kyiv. That clearly happened. The strongest claim is that fixing them was the primary purpose of the operation from the outset.

That remains possible.

I am not sure the available evidence allows us to be that certain.

Reply
Share
11 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Mihajlovic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture