BMT Episode 08 Andrei Martyanov & Mike Mihajlovic talk about the Tucker/Putin Interview
And many more topics
Hello Community,
Today, we were honored to engage in a deeply enriching conversation with the remarkable Andrei Martyanov, alongside our very own expert, Mike Mihajlovic, who provided his invaluable insights. Our discussion was profoundly insightful, primarily focusing on the exclusive interview between Tucker Carlson and President Vladimir Putin. We delved into several crucial aspects of this interview, while also broadening our scope to address numerous global events, with a particular emphasis on the situation in Ukraine.
Here's what we covered:
A detailed examination of the Tucker Carlson / President Putin interview, highlighting its impact on the conflict and its perception by the Western audience.
An extensive analysis of the geopolitical dynamics shaping the conflict in Ukraine.
Diverse interpretations of denazification within the current conflict's framework.
Assessing the probability of World War III or the deployment of nuclear weapons amidst the latest developments.
Insights into the dismissals and appointments within military leadership, notably Zaluzhny’s and Sirsky’s, and their implications for both factions.
An exploration of a potential Russian offensive in Kharkov, including strategic considerations and anticipated outcomes.
A report on the current situation in Avdeevka, offering a glimpse into the ongoing military operations and their significance.
Investigating Ukraine's next "Wunderwaffe": The role of technological innovations and their influence on the conflict's trajectory.
Catch the full discussion here:
Here is the Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v4cg9rf-bmt-episode-08-andrei-martyanov-and-mike-mihajlovic-talk-about-the-tuckerpu.html
We ask you to support Andrei Martyanov by subscribing to his YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@smoothieX12 and by exploring his insightful blog:
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/
Announcement: Starting April, we're excited to launch live streams on both YouTube and Rumble. This will be a fantastic opportunity for you to interact directly with me, Mike, Lena, and our esteemed guests. Stay tuned for more details!
Nice to see laughter and Putins quiet chuckling about the USA absurdities.
As in why are you fighting a war over here when you have problems at home with immigration. The demise of your dollar!
Found Putin magnanimous in speaking to his American audience of 10’s of millions?
He has more cognitive ability to relate facts, dates , meetings with Presidents with the conversations than all of Congress combined.
Ask Clinton what happened.
They don’t think facts are worthwhile clearly.
I think this interview will make a huge impression on the American public and
I found it hilarious.
I live in the West and found it refreshing to see someone real.
Mr. Martyanov and Mr. Mihajlovic tête à tête? Awesome, can't wait to watch!!