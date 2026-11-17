A military increasingly committed abroad, but increasingly challenged at home

Canada’s military involvement in Eastern Europe has entered a new phase. The Canadian Forces (CF) are now responsible for leading NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia, maintaining approximately 2,000 Canadian personnel in the country, with plans to increase the contribution to approximately 2,200. Canadian troops are operating alongside forces from numerous NATO member states, conducting increasingly complex exercises intended to demonstrate the Alliance’s ability to defend its eastern flank against a “potential Russian military threat”.

At the same time, Canada remains deeply involved in supporting Ukraine through military training, equipment transfers, logistical assistance and participation in NATO’s multinational security assistance arrangements.

These commitments raise several important questions. What exactly is Canada trying to achieve? How capable are the Canadian Forces of fulfilling their expanding responsibilities? What lessons have actually been learned from the country’s lengthy and ultimately inconclusive military involvement in Afghanistan? And, perhaps most importantly, are Canada’s military and political leadership sufficiently focused on combat effectiveness, personnel quality and operational readiness, or have institutional priorities increasingly displaced the fundamental purpose of an armed force?

There is another controversial issue that deserves examination: the relationship between Canada’s military training mission in Ukraine and the presence of far-right nationalist elements within parts of the Ukrainian military establishment, particularly the de facto neo-Nazi Azov movement.

The controversy is not simply about the ideological background of a particular Ukrainian formation. It concerns the responsibility of Western governments when providing military training, equipment and institutional support to foreign security forces whose personnel and associated organizations may have connections to extremist political movements.

Canada’s experience in Afghanistan should make this question particularly important. For more than a decade, Canadian personnel participated in combat operations, reconstruction programs and the training of local security forces and basically achieved nothing. The eventual collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021 demonstrated the enormous limitations of military assistance when the political and institutional foundations of the supported state remain fragile.

There is a danger that Canada is once again becoming deeply involved in a foreign security project without adequately defining its ultimate political objectives, the limits of its military commitments or the conditions under which it would consider the mission successful.

Operation UNIFIER: Canada’s involvement in rebuilding the Ukrainian military

Canada launched Operation UNIFIER in 2015, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

The mission was established at the request of the Ukrainian government and was intended to improve the professionalism, capabilities and institutional effectiveness of the Ukrainian security forces.

Initially, Canadian personnel operated in Ukraine, providing instruction in infantry skills, tactical medicine, leadership, communications, military planning and other areas.

Following Russia’s attack in February 2022, the mission was reorganized. Canadian instructors moved to locations elsewhere in Europe (as fastest from the approaching frontlines), particularly the United Kingdom, Poland and Latvia, where Ukrainian personnel could receive training outside the immediate war zone. The scale of the undertaking has been considerable.

According to Canada’s Department of National Defense, the CAF has trained more than 50,000 members of the Ukrainian security forces since the beginning of Operation UNIFIER. Approximately 16,000 received training in European locations following the 2022 outbreak of war.

The program has covered everything from basic infantry instruction to combat engineering, tactical medical training, leadership development, and specialized military capabilities. Canada has also contributed to the multinational coordination of military assistance and the movement of equipment destined for Ukraine. There is no question that this represents a substantial military commitment.

However, the scale of the program raises an important question: what level of scrutiny has been applied to the personnel receiving Western military instruction?

When training tens of thousands of foreign soldiers, the receiving country’s internal political divisions, ideological movements and military subcultures cannot simply be ignored.

The Ukrainian armed forces are not a politically or ideologically homogeneous institution. They incorporate personnel from different backgrounds, including individuals who previously served in volunteer formations that emerged during the conflict in Donbas after 2014. Some of these formations had controversial political origins. One of the most prominent examples is the notorious neo-Nazi Azov Battalion.

The Azov controversy: Far-right origins and Western military assistance

The Azov Battalion emerged in 2014 as a volunteer formation fighting Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

Its early leadership and ideological background were associated with radical Ukrainian nationalism and elements of the European far right.

The organization’s founder, Andriy Biletsky, had previously been associated with movements promoting white-nationalist and ultranationalist ideas.

The original Azov formation also became associated with symbols and imagery widely identified with the European far right and neo-Nazi subcultures.

These historical connections are documented in academic research, including work by Stanford University’s Mapping Militants project and studies published by the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

It is important, however, to distinguish between the original volunteer battalion, the later National Guard military formation and the wider Azov political and social movement.

The organization has evolved considerably since 2014. It became integrated into Ukraine’s National Guard, expanded its military capabilities and acquired a much larger public profile following the defense of Mariupol in 2022 and ultimate defeat.

Its subsequent military development does not erase its controversial origins, but neither does the history of its founders establish that every present-day member shares the same ideological beliefs. The issue is nevertheless significant.

The integration of a formation with such a background into a state security institution creates an obligation for governments providing military assistance to maintain effective screening and oversight.

Canada has repeatedly stated that it does not train members of the Azov Battalion and that providing assistance to Azov or affiliated extremist organizations has never been part of Operation UNIFIER’s mandate. However, the controversy became more complicated following reporting about Canadian military training activities and alleged connections between Ukrainian personnel and far-right organizations.

In 2021, researchers associated with George Washington University published material examining the activities of right-wing extremist elements within the Ukrainian military environment. Subsequent reporting by CTV News raised questions about individuals associated with the Military Order Centuria, an organization described by researchers as having connections to the wider Azov movement.

There were also questions about social-media material showing Ukrainian personnel interacting with Canadian instructors during training activities.

The Canadian government subsequently reviewed the issue. Documents released through access-to-information requests show that the CAF acknowledged several instances in which Canadian personnel had inadvertently been in the presence of, or had interacted with, a limited number of individuals associated with Azov.

The government maintained that these were unintended interactions and that Canadian personnel were instructed not to train such individuals or maintain contact with them.

It also stated that personnel deploying under Operation UNIFIER received instruction on identifying right-wing extremist symbols and organizations.

The internal review reportedly found no factual basis for identifying the particular group examined as having neo-Nazi links. This is an important qualification. It would be inaccurate to claim that the Canadian Armed Forces deliberately established a training program for Azov.

Nevertheless, the episode raises legitimate questions about the effectiveness of the screening arrangements and the extent to which Canadian authorities understood the political and organizational affiliations of the personnel encountered during their training activities.

If a foreign military unit contains individuals associated with extremist networks, simply stating that the training program is directed at the regular armed forces does not entirely resolve the problem.

The responsibility of a foreign military instructor extends beyond delivering the technical content of a course. It also includes understanding, as far as reasonably possible, whom that instruction benefits. This is particularly important when the training involves leadership, tactical planning and specialized military capabilities.

Canada should be able to demonstrate that its screening procedures work in practice, rather than relying exclusively on assurances that extremist organizations are excluded from the program. The broader lesson is that military assistance should never become detached from political and ideological scrutiny.

The Canadian deployment to Latvia: A growing NATO commitment

While Operation UNIFIER supports Ukraine, Canada’s military presence in Latvia serves a different purpose.

Under Operation REASSURANCE, Canada has become the framework nation responsible for leading NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

The mission began in 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the subsequent deterioration of relations between Russia and NATO.

Initially, the Canadian contribution was based on a multinational battlegroup. Following Russia’s special military operation (or full-scale invasion, as it is popularly known in the Western media) in 2022, NATO decided to expand its eastern-flank presence. Canada subsequently committed to scaling up its Latvian contribution to brigade level.

Today and for some time in the future, approximately 2,000 Canadian military personnel are deployed in Latvia, with the contribution expected to reach approximately 2,200.

The multinational brigade includes personnel from numerous NATO countries and incorporates infantry, mechanized formations, artillery, combat support, logistics, and electronic warfare capabilities.

This is not simply a ceremonial presence. The brigade is intended to operate as a credible military formation supposedly capable of defending portion of the Latvian territory in cooperation with the Latvian National Armed Forces and other NATO formations.

The Canadian-led formation has increasingly moved away from the original concept of a relatively small deterrent presence. Its activities now include forward deployments, collective training, multinational command exercises and the integration of combat capabilities. The Canadian government has also accepted a broader responsibility within NATO’s regional command arrangements.

In July 2026, Canada confirmed that it would join Latvia and Denmark as a framework nation of NATO’s Multinational Division North. Operation REASSURANCE has also been extended through 2031. These developments demonstrate that Canada’s commitment to the Baltic region is becoming a long-term military undertaking rather than a temporary response to the war in Ukraine. The strategic implications are substantial.

Canada is assuming responsibility for a multinational formation operating in an area geographically close to Russia and Belarus. This creates requirements that extend well beyond simply maintaining a contingent of troops in Latvia.

The brigade must be able to move, communicate, coordinate logistics, sustain itself, and operate in conjunction with allied forces under demanding conditions.

Its headquarters must be capable of coordinating multinational formations, while its subordinate units must maintain sufficient training and equipment availability to respond to a deteriorating security situation. These are demanding requirements for any military. They are particularly demanding for a country whose armed forces have experienced longstanding personnel, procurement and equipment problems.

Exercise Resolute Reforger 2026: What is actually being tested?

The latest development is Exercise Resolute Reforger 2026, organized by NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

According to Latvia’s Ministry of Defence, the exercise runs from October 26 to November 8, 2026. Approximately 3,000 soldiers and 1,000 military vehicles are involved. The exercise involves moving troops and equipment from established military bases to locations across eastern Latvia.

The objectives include testing the brigade’s ability to deploy over considerable distances, sustain itself in field conditions, maintain command and communications and coordinate operations with the Latvian National Armed Forces. Canadian CH-146 Griffon helicopters are also supporting the exercise.

The important point is that this is more than a conventional training activity conducted within the boundaries of a permanent military installation. It tests the ability of the multinational formation to operate across a wider geographical area.

This includes the movement of equipment, logistical support, coordination between national contingents and the maintenance of command structures outside established bases. These are precisely the sorts of capabilities that would be required in an actual military emergency.

However, an exercise involving thousands of troops and vehicles should not automatically be interpreted as a concrete evidence that NATO is preparing to initiate military operations against Russia.

The publicly stated purpose is the defence of NATO territory and the improvement of the brigade’s operational readiness.

There is a difference between preparing to defend a NATO member state and preparing to deploy an expeditionary force into Ukraine. The distinction matters. Nevertheless, the exercise demonstrates that Canada is developing and testing a substantial multinational military formation in the Baltic region. The question is whether the CAF possesses the personnel, equipment and institutional capacity to sustain this commitment over the long term.

Is Latvia becoming a staging ground for a possible postwar deployment to Ukraine if Russia allows that?

One issue that deserves examination is the possibility that NATO’s military infrastructure in Eastern Europe could eventually support a postwar security arrangement involving Ukraine.

There have been discussions among Western governments about possible international security guarantees, monitoring arrangements and multinational forces in the event of a negotiated settlement. Some European governments have also discussed the possibility of contributing personnel to a future security arrangement.

Such proposals have generated considerable debate, particularly concerning the conditions under which foreign military personnel might operate inside Ukraine. Canada’s military position in Latvia provides an established presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

It has a multinational command structure, experienced personnel, logistical arrangements and established working relationships with regional military organizations. These capabilities could theoretically prove useful in supporting a future multinational security arrangement.

However, there is currently no publicly established evidence that Exercise Resolute Reforger 2026 has been designed specifically to prepare Canadian troops for deployment into Ukraine after the war. Nor should the existing Latvian brigade be confused with a proposed international force operating inside Ukrainian territory.

There are several possible postwar scenarios:

One would involve international monitoring of a ceasefire or demilitarized arrangements.

Another could involve training and institutional assistance to Ukraine’s armed forces outside the country.

A more ambitious arrangement could involve multinational forces providing security guarantees or protecting selected infrastructure.

Each would require a different political mandate, force structure and level of military commitment.

For Canada, the distinction would be particularly important.

A training mission is not equivalent to a military deployment, and a peace-monitoring mission is not necessarily equivalent to participation in a conflict. Nevertheless, Canada should clarify its position before making additional commitments.

Parliament and the Canadian public should know whether the government is considering a future military role inside Ukraine, what the proposed objectives would be, and what risks would be involved.

The danger is that a series of apparently limited commitments could gradually develop into a much larger military undertaking without a sufficiently clear public discussion of its strategic purpose.

The real problem: The state of the Canadian Armed Forces

The expansion of Canada’s military responsibilities raises a more fundamental question: is the Canadian Armed Forces sufficiently prepared to fulfil them?

The answer is not particularly reassuring.

For years, the CAF has experienced difficulties with recruitment, retention, equipment procurement, maintenance and personnel availability. These problems are not merely anecdotal.

The Auditor General’s October 2025 report on military recruitment identified serious shortcomings in the CAF’s ability to recruit and train sufficient personnel. The audit found that the military had planned to recruit slightly more than 19,700 personnel between 2022 and 2025 but recruited approximately 15,000. Only around one in thirteen applicants successfully progressed through the recruitment process.

The CAF also lacked sufficient basic training capacity to meet recruitment targets even if those targets had been achieved.

The Auditor General identified shortages in highly skilled occupations, including pilots and ammunition technicians. No wonder because the private sector offers a way more… These are not peripheral administrative problems. They directly affect the ability of the military to generate and sustain operational capabilities.

An armed force requires more than a sufficient number of people wearing uniforms. It requires trained personnel in the correct occupations, functioning equipment, experienced commanders, maintenance capacity, ammunition stocks, logistics and the ability to replace casualties and personnel losses. A brigade can appear impressive during a military exercise. However, its actual combat capability depends on whether it can continue operating after the initial deployment:

How many vehicles are serviceable?

How much ammunition is available?

Can equipment be repaired in the field?

Are sufficient personnel available to maintain continuous operations?

Can the formation sustain itself if supply routes are disrupted?

These are the questions that determine whether a military formation is genuinely combat-ready.

The Department of National Defence’s 2024–25 results report is particularly revealing. It recorded that only 30% of the planned readiness for the CAF’s core concurrent mission set had been achieved, against a target of at least 90%. Only 61.3% of force elements were assessed as ready for operations according to established targets.

The report specifically identified personnel, equipment and sustainment shortages. It also acknowledged that the increased demand associated with Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia contributed to lower readiness elsewhere.

This is an important admission.

Canada’s expanding overseas commitments are placing additional demands on an already constrained military establishment. The question is not whether Canadian soldiers are professionally capable. Many have demonstrated exceptional professionalism in demanding operational environments. The problem is whether the institution provides them with the personnel, equipment, training and logistical support necessary to perform their duties effectively. There is a substantial difference between the quality of individual soldiers and the readiness of the military organization as a whole. Confusing the two is a convenient way of avoiding difficult institutional questions.

DEI and the changing priorities of the military establishment

Another issue that deserves scrutiny is the increasing institutional emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Canadian Armed Forces, like many Western military institutions, have undertaken extensive programmes intended to address discrimination, improve workplace culture and increase the representation of underrepresented groups.

There are legitimate reasons for addressing misconduct and ensuring that personnel are treated fairly.

Military institutions cannot function effectively if harassment, discrimination, abuse of authority or arbitrary treatment undermine unit cohesion. However, the implementation of cultural and diversity policies must never become detached from the operational requirements of military service.

The fundamental purpose of an armed force is to defend the country and fulfil its assigned military missions. That requires professional competence, discipline, physical and psychological resilience, leadership, technical proficiency and the ability to function under extreme pressure.

Every recruitment, promotion and training decision must ultimately support these requirements. The question is not whether the military should be inclusive. The question is whether its institutional policies are being evaluated against measurable operational outcomes.

There is a difference between ensuring equal opportunity and creating administrative or numerical targets that risk competing with operational priorities.

There is also a difference between eliminating discriminatory conduct and creating an organizational environment in which personnel become preoccupied with navigating an expanding system of ideological, cultural and administrative expectations.

These concerns should be examined through evidence rather than slogans.

Interestingly, the Department of National Defence’s own June 2026 Evaluation of Defence Team Culture identifies several problems with the existing approach. The evaluation acknowledges that some DEI initiatives are perceived as performative, particularly where leadership engagement is weak. It also identifies cultural fatigue resulting from training that members perceive as excessive in volume but limited in practical impact.

Confidence in institutional accountability mechanisms remains limited.

The report further notes that some personnel perceive certain diversity initiatives as tokenistic and believe that representation can sometimes be prioritized over professional merit. These observations deserve serious attention.

They do not demonstrate that DEI policies have reduced combat effectiveness, nor do they establish that recruitment or promotion decisions systematically disregard competence. However, they indicate that the implementation of cultural policies has not always achieved the intended results.

The military should not be an institution in which personnel feel that they must navigate competing ideological expectations rather than concentrate on professional development and operational duties.

Equally, diversity initiatives should not become a substitute for addressing the much more fundamental problems of recruitment, retention, training capacity and equipment availability.

There is little value in an elaborate programme of institutional transformation if the military cannot recruit enough pilots, mechanics, ammunition technicians or infantry personnel.

The priority must be operational effectiveness.

Any policy, whether concerned with diversity, recruitment, promotion or organizational culture, should be assessed according to whether it strengthens or weakens the institution’s ability to perform its military responsibilities.

The same standards should apply to every member of the organization.

Afghanistan: The lessons Canada appears reluctant to confront

Perhaps the most important historical comparison is Canada’s involvement in Afghanistan.

Between 2001 and 2014, more than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces personnel served in Afghanistan. It was the largest Canadian military deployment since the Second World War.

The mission involved combat operations, counterinsurgency, reconstruction, security-sector development and the training of Afghan security forces. At its peak, Canada’s battle group in Afghanistan included nearly 3,000 personnel.

Canadian forces operated primarily in Kandahar, one of the most difficult regions of the country. The mission was expensive in human terms. A total of 158 Canadian military personnel lost their lives, while thousands more suffered physical and psychological injuries. Canada also lost a diplomat during the mission.

The original objectives evolved considerably over time.

What began as participation in the international campaign against al-Qaeda and the Taliban gradually developed into a much broader undertaking involving counterinsurgency, reconstruction and the creation of Afghan security institutions.

Canadian personnel were expected to help establish security, strengthen local governance, support development projects and train Afghan military and police forces. The country invested substantial resources in these objectives. Yet the strategic outcome was deeply disappointing.

Following the partial withdrawal of international military forces, the Afghan government collapsed in August 2021. The Afghan National Security Forces, which had received years of Western training and billions of dollars in assistance, proved completely unable to prevent the Taliban from taking control of the country.

The whole Afghan mission simply miserably failed.

This outcome raises fundamental questions about the effectiveness of Western military assistance and the assumptions underlying the entire intervention.

Canada did achieve some local tactical and operational objectives. Its troops conducted difficult combat operations, trained Afghan security personnel, established institutions and supported reconstruction activities. These achievements should not be dismissed. Nor should the sacrifices of Canadian personnel be treated as meaningless. However, the strategic objective of creating a stable and self-sustaining Afghan state was not achieved.

The eventual collapse demonstrated the limitations of military training when the supported political system lacks the legitimacy, institutional resilience and independent capacity necessary to survive. This is precisely the issue that should concern Canadian policymakers when considering their extensive involvement in Ukraine. Training 50,000 foreign personnel is a measurable achievement. It is not, by itself, proof of strategic success.

The real test is whether the supported military can operate effectively, maintain institutional discipline, remain accountable to legitimate political authority and contribute to a sustainable security arrangement.

Afghanistan demonstrated that military training cannot compensate indefinitely for weaknesses in governance, political legitimacy and institutional cohesion. It also demonstrated that tactical success can coexist with strategic failure.

Canada should be particularly careful not to repeat this mistake.

The Canadian military: An institution with a widening gap between commitments and capabilities

The current situation exposes an uncomfortable contradiction.

Canada is assuming greater responsibilities within NATO, maintaining a substantial military presence in Latvia, supporting Ukraine and participating in the broader Western security architecture. At the same time, the CAF continues to experience significant personnel and equipment constraints.

The expansion of Canada’s role in Latvia is strategically significant, but it also places additional pressure on the military’s ability to generate forces for other commitments.

The problem is not necessarily the decision to participate in NATO’s eastern-flank defence.

Latvia is a NATO member, and the collective defence commitment is a fundamental component of the Alliance. The problem is whether Canada possesses the military resources necessary to sustain the commitments it has undertaken.

A credible military presence requires more than personnel numbers and impressive exercises. It requires sufficient combat formations, trained reserves, ammunition, maintenance facilities, transportation capacity, air defence, artillery, communications and the ability to reinforce deployed forces. It also requires a functioning personnel system capable of recruiting and retaining experienced soldiers.

The Auditor General’s findings suggest that Canada still has considerable work to do in these areas. The Department of National Defence has also acknowledged that increased commitments overseas have affected readiness elsewhere. This should be a source of concern.

Canada cannot indefinitely expand its international military responsibilities without making corresponding investments in its armed forces. Nor can the government assume that allied support will automatically compensate for domestic capability gaps.

The Canadian-led brigade in Latvia is multinational, but Canada remains responsible for its leadership and for providing important elements of its operational structure. That responsibility carries consequences.

If Canada wishes to act as a framework nation, it must be capable of providing the personnel, command arrangements and resources required to make the formation effective.

What should Canada learn before undertaking further military commitments?

There are several lessons that should emerge from the experiences of Afghanistan, Ukraine and Latvia.

Military assistance must be tied to clearly defined political objectives. Training foreign military personnel is not an end in itself. It must support a realistic and sustainable security arrangement.

Screening and accountability must be taken seriously. Canada should be able to demonstrate that its military training programmes exclude personnel belonging to extremist organizations and that adequate procedures exist to identify problematic affiliations. The Azov controversy demonstrates why this is necessary.

Operational readiness must take precedence over institutional presentation. A military can have an impressive public image, extensive diversity programmes and elaborate administrative structures while still suffering from serious shortages of personnel and equipment. The actual test is whether its forces can perform their assigned missions.

Canada must be realistic about the limitations of military power. Afghanistan demonstrated that even prolonged military intervention, substantial financial investment and extensive training programmes cannot guarantee a sustainable political outcome.

The government must be transparent about future commitments.

If Canada is considering participation in a postwar security arrangement involving Ukraine, this should be discussed openly. The Canadian public should know what role is being contemplated, what risks are involved and what conditions would govern any deployment. There should be no gradual transition from a training mission to a more substantial military commitment without a clear political mandate.

Conclusion: Ambition without sufficient military capacity?

Canada’s growing involvement in Eastern Europe represents a significant development in its foreign and defence policy.

Operation UNIFIER has made Canada an important contributor to the training and professional development of Ukrainian security forces.

Operation REASSURANCE has transformed the Canadian military presence in Latvia into a substantial multinational commitment.

Exercise Resolute Reforger 2026 demonstrates the increasingly ambitious nature of NATO’s eastern-flank military activities.

These developments should not be dismissed as routine military exercises without strategic significance.

They reflect a fundamental change in Canada’s international military responsibilities. However, the expansion of those responsibilities must be accompanied by a realistic assessment of the CAF’s actual capabilities. The evidence is not particularly reassuring.

The Auditor General has identified serious recruitment and training deficiencies. The Department of National Defence has acknowledged significant readiness shortfalls. The military continues to face challenges involving equipment, maintenance, personnel and sustainment. At the same time, the institution is managing extensive cultural and administrative reform programmes whose implementation has itself attracted criticism from within the Defence Team.

None of this means that Canadian soldiers are incapable or that the country should abandon its international commitments. It means that political ambition must be matched by military capability.

The Azov controversy also demonstrates the importance of exercising proper oversight when providing military assistance to foreign security institutions.

Canada cannot simply assume that every individual receiving Western training necessarily meets the standards expected of personnel in a professional democratic military. The experience of Afghanistan should have made this lesson particularly clear.

Canada spent thirteen years participating in a military intervention, effectively occupation of the foreign country, that ultimately failed to produce the sustainable political and security outcome that had been promised. More than 40,000 Canadian personnel served there, 158 military members lost their lives, and substantial public resources were committed. The Afghan government eventually collapsed, and the Taliban returned to power.

The tactical accomplishments of Canadian personnel were real, but they did not translate into lasting strategic success. That history should inform Canada’s current approach to Ukraine.

The central question is not how many soldiers Canada can train, how many exercises it can conduct or how many NATO formations it can lead. The central question is whether these activities contribute to achievable and sustainable political and military objectives.

Canada needs a motivated, professional, properly equipped and combat-ready military.

It needs a defence establishment that puts operational effectiveness ahead of institutional bureaucracy, and a political leadership capable of distinguishing between military activity and strategic achievement.

It also needs to recognize that an armed force cannot compensate for the absence of a coherent foreign policy.

The danger is that Canada is once again accumulating international military commitments without adequately addressing the structural weaknesses of its own armed forces. Afghanistan should have been a warning.

It would be unfortunate if Latvia and Ukraine became the next chapters in a similar story: considerable military activity, substantial expenditure, ambitious political declarations and, ultimately, an outcome that falls far short of the original expectations.

Sources

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