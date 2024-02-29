Dragana Trifkovic with an in depth analysis of Serbia
Director General at Center for Geostrategic Studies
Today, we were honored to host Dragana Trifkovic, Director of the Serbian Center for Geostrategic Studies. Her expertise made her an invaluable guest to explore the intricate political and economic affairs pertaining to Serbia and its neighboring countries. Our conversation covered a wide range of topics, including:
The current state of the Serbian economy.
The relationships between Serbia, "Republika Srpska," and Montenegro, including their historical connections.
The historical events leading to the occupation of Kosovo, a Serbian province, its consequences, and the anticipated reintegration of Kosovo into Serbia.
The origins of the Yugoslav Civil War and its lasting impact.
For those interested in the complexities of the Balkans and its future direction, particularly our Western audience, this interview is a must-watch.
View it here:
The Rumble Link will follow later.
Dragana Trifkovic is a remarkable individual, whose roles include:
Serving as a Serbian politician.
Heading the Serbian Center for Geostrategic Studies.
Being recognized as a military, economic, and geopolitical expert.
Holding degrees in engineering and military studies.
Acting as a war correspondent, reporting directly from conflict zones like Donbass.
Participating as an election observer.
To discover more about her multifaceted career and insights, I recommend visiting her website and following her on social media.
Explore her work and insights:
Website: https://geostrategy.rs/en/
X account: https://twitter.com/DrTrifkovic
For those who understand Serbian, here is an initiative by Dragana that I highly recommend reading and considering. It advocates against violence towards churches.
https://geostrategy.rs/rs/geopolitika/1608-inici-iv-c-n-r-z-g-s-r-s-s-udi-bl-d-gr-si-n-cr-vu
I am eager that Serbian viewpoint is being heard by the English speaking audience. From that standpoint, I think that this podcast, specifically of Trifkovic's viewpoint should have had a voice-over translation. I appreciate what you do but hope that my comment will help in changing your format. Otherwise, it will be difficult to 'sell' your ideas in the wider English speaking audience. Thanks. and all the best. Tomislav
I am A south African, and I have worked with a lot of Former Yugoslavians that now live in SA in Johannesburg. They always used the words, tragedy, racism, madness, outside interference, corruption, racism and lies lies and more lies. And these are people who can be classified as Bosniacs, Croats, Serbs, and montenegrens........and I as a muslim had to relearn a lot of recent history.