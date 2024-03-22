Today, our Black Mountain Talks Podcast was enriched by the presence of Alex Krainer, an acclaimed economic analyst and investor. Here are additional insights about him:

He is a well known author, with his works accessible through his Substack. To delve deeper into his literary contributions, follow the link to his page.

His Substack, "Alex Krainers Trend Compass," enjoys wide readership. Explore it here:

Our discussion spanned critical topics such as the global economy, the Western economy, and the economies of BRICS nations. We thoroughly examined the shared challenges faced by socialism and capitalism. Further, we delved into Germany's economic woes, their consequences for the West, and the potential for conflict in Europe. Various aspects of my Economics and Empires series were also highlighted.

This interview comes highly recommended for those with a vested interest in economics and geopolitics.

Here's the YouTube video:

And the Rumble video:

https://rumble.com/v4ktvaf-bmt-alex-krainer-and-aleks-talks-about-economics-and-empires.html

See you soon,

Aleks

