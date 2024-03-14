Interview with Larry Johnson
Ukraine and Economics and Empires
Dear Community,
Today, I took a brief hiatus from my parental leave to conduct an interview with the remarkable Larry Johnson of www.sonar21.com. We delved into several pressing issues currently unfolding in Ukraine, alongside discussing some aspects from my "Economics and Empires" series. The conversation proved to be both insightful and illuminating.
Topics we explored included:
The assaults on Belgorod
The provision of ammunition and equipment to Ukraine
The current situation at the frontlines
Europe's stance on deploying troops to Ukraine
CIA operations within Ukraine
Medvedev's proposition for peace
The presence and impact of partisans in Ukraine
The establishment of Israel and its consequences
The evolving role of navies in global power dynamics
You can watch our discussion on YouTube via the following link:
To discover more about Larry and his work, visit:
I look forward to resuming my regular writing schedule in April.
Best regards,
Aleks
I would suggest that a better channel on Rumble for Larry is: https://rumble.com/user/lcjohnson
Thanks.