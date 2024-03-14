Dear Community,

Today, I took a brief hiatus from my parental leave to conduct an interview with the remarkable Larry Johnson of www.sonar21.com. We delved into several pressing issues currently unfolding in Ukraine, alongside discussing some aspects from my "Economics and Empires" series. The conversation proved to be both insightful and illuminating.

Topics we explored included:

The assaults on Belgorod

The provision of ammunition and equipment to Ukraine

The current situation at the frontlines

Europe's stance on deploying troops to Ukraine

CIA operations within Ukraine

Medvedev's proposition for peace

The presence and impact of partisans in Ukraine

The establishment of Israel and its consequences

The evolving role of navies in global power dynamics

You can watch our discussion on YouTube via the following link:

To discover more about Larry and his work, visit:

I look forward to resuming my regular writing schedule in April.

Best regards,

Aleks

