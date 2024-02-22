Interview with Russian Colonel Vladimir Trukhan
Black Mountain Talks
Our today’s guest- Colonel of the Central Apparatus of the Russian Ministry of Defense in reserve Vladimir Trukhan, Vladimir is also social psychologist.
Today we discussed:
Short overview of the events since 2014 (or. better say, 2004)
Possible partisan movement in the Ukraine
Recent military success of Russia
State of Ukrainian air defence
Possible supply of Taurus missiles, FPV drones and etc to the AFU
Possible provocations in Transnistria
Black Sea fleet
What Russian equipment AFU have really destroyed
Is Russia really importing ammo?
Navalny - who was he and was he that significant, as he is portrayed
Resporces of Col. Vladimir Trukhan:
https://t.me/vestnikRus || https://t.me/ladik2005
Black Mountain Analysis is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Interview with Russian Colonel Vladimir Trukhan
The one thing that all successful insurgencies have in common is a young population. The median age in Yemen is something like 19 years of age. The median age in Ukraine was over 40, and that from before the war.
"Russia is moving slow to avoid a guerilla war" is just a retcon that Russia supporters tell themselves.