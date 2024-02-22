Our today’s guest- Colonel of the Central Apparatus of the Russian Ministry of Defense in reserve Vladimir Trukhan, Vladimir is also social psychologist.

Today we discussed:

Short overview of the events since 2014 (or. better say, 2004)

Possible partisan movement in the Ukraine

Recent military success of Russia

State of Ukrainian air defence

Possible supply of Taurus missiles, FPV drones and etc to the AFU

Possible provocations in Transnistria

Black Sea fleet

What Russian equipment AFU have really destroyed

Is Russia really importing ammo?