'Inverting the Equation', a documentary movie by Aljazeera (originally titled as

ما خفي أعظم - نسخة مترجمة - قلب المعادلة)

and recorded in 2022 about the Israeli bombing of Gaza and Hamas rocket capabilities (with English subtitle)...

Events in this documentary were a prelude to an all-out war that erupted in 2023...

I also participated in this movie.

The second part of the interview also for Aljazeera was recorded recently and will be aired (firstly in Arabic and then in English) soon.

