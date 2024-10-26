Last week's participation on presstv.ir about the war in Gaza and the Israeli economy:
Israels economy after Operation True Promise II
Thanks for reading Black Mountain Analysis! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
If you like the article (and much more articles regarding military subjects will come) you can buy me a coffee:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/mmihajloviW
Moon of Alabama has a pretty good little analysis here:
What Has Israel Achieved In The Last Year? - by Arch Bungle https://www.moonofalabama.org/2024/10/what-has-israel-achieved-in-the-last-year-by-arch-bungle.html#more
“ when you
43:02 get into energy security you know as strong as the Israeli Lobby is they’re not as strong as you know Exon Mobile
43:11 standard when we’re talking you know hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars of economic potential uh with a
43:18 global scale um the Israel Lobby doesn’t control them the Israeli Lobby doesn’t
43:23 control the pharmaceutical industry the Israeli Lobby doesn’t control a whole bunch of things in the United States they have a very limited um you know
43:31 span of control and influence on things that pertains particularly to Israel uh
43:37 the isi lobby does not control the Pentagon I’ll just make that absolutely clear the Israeli Lobby doesn’t control
43:42 the Pentagon they may have the ability to influence the Pentagon”?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNsjtpqlTQE
“I saw the reality of the um pro-israeli Lobby
45:47 and the influence that they have everywhere they’re everywhere they they
45:52 control everything but at the same time within the United States within the
45:58 establishment um there are elements that are just vehemently anti-israel um where where the lobby
46:05 hasn’t broken into and these are you know deeply entrenched things and that’s when you get into energy security you
46:11 know as strong as the Israeli Lobby is they’re not as strong as you know Exon Mobile
46:18 standard when we’re talking you hundreds of billions or trillions of dollars of economic potential uh with a global
46:25 scale um the Israeli Lobby doesn’t control them the Israeli Lobby doesn’t control the pharmaceutical industry the
46:32 Israeli Lobby doesn’t control a whole bunch of things in United States they have a very limited um you know span of
46:38 control and influence on things that pertains particularly to Israel uh the
46:43 Israeli Lobby does not control the Pentagon I’ll just make that absolutely clear the Israeli Lobby doesn’t control
46:49 the Pentagon they may have the ability to influence the Pentagon they’ve sucked parasites Here There and Everywhere they
46:56 know control the Pentagon um and they don’t control the military-industrial
47:02 complex as much I can tell you that we when you take a look at the amount of money we send to Israel it Pals in
47:08 comparison with the other contracts that we put around the world I mean what was
47:13 $3.8 billion dollar a year as our military sales to uh to Israel we conclude contracts bigger than
47:20 that with other people you know on a monthly basis so the idea that the military-industrial complex is be hold
47:27 to Israel is absurd um the the Israelis have a lot of
47:32 influence but there’s a lot of independent uh the big thing is on policy that impacts Israel where a
47:40 specific policy impacts Israel the lobby has a tremendous amount of influence but
47:45 um you know I will tell you right now that we did not invade Iraq because of
47:53 Israel I mean Israel played a role in it they a supporting role but I remind people that um up until
48:00 1998 uh the Israelis were actually working with the United Nations to
48:06
achieve the disarmament of Iraq uh in opposition to the American policy of regime change see the Israelis had a
48:12 regime change policy in place that was brought to fruition right after the Gulf War ended um when Yuri sagay um the
48:22 commander of uh Military Intelligence made a decision that they need to kill San Hussein . . . the United States we went to
50:57 war in Iraq not for Israel we went war in Iraq for oil and Regional dominance
51:03 now people say well that’s part of the project for New American Century and all this stuff yes that’s peripheral but
51:08 America Goes to War for America”?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hSppOU68tc
Look, look, over here, at the ‘wicked’ Russians/Chinese, immigrants or the ‘ZOG’.
Don’t look over there at the plutocrats and the M.I.C., there’s nothing to see?