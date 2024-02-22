Greetings, Community,

In this installment, we were privileged to host Jeff Norman, the visionary behind U.S. Tour of Duty and the managing editor at Scott Ritter Extra.

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4ezal9-bmt-episode-10-meeting-jeff-norman.html

He spearheads two podcasts: 'Ask the Inspector' and 'Scenes from the Evolution' alongside Tori Mansfield.

Further, he initiated HomeFront Rising, a cultural resurgence propelled by military veterans and their allies. Our conversation covered:

An introduction to Mr. Norman

The journey of Jeff's acquaintance with Scott Ritter

The momentum of pro-peace movements within the U.S.

Insights into the American mindset

The critical role of freedom of speech

Unveiling the promotion of Scott Ritter's merchandise and the untold stories behind the 'Ask the Inspector' show

A personal note from Aleks:

Scott Ritter stands out as a profound geopolitical analyst. However, Jeff Norman equally merits recognition and esteem for his role in enabling Scott to concentrate on his work and interviews by overseeing his website and the aforementioned programs.

Jeff's personality shines through his work, making him an exceptionally delightful individual. I urge you, if you haven't yet, to engage with his and Scott's broadcasts.

Resources:

Substack:

https://scottrittermerch.com/pages/ask-the-inspector

https://t.me/ScottRitter

https://scottrittermerch.com/

