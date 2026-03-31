Black Mountain Analysis

Black Mountain Analysis

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Paul Snyders's avatar
Paul Snyders
Mar 31

Cheers Mike, great piece (as always) and thank you for it.

I’m a bit of a contradiction, I’m a pacifist who has been reading millitary history and trying to figure out the reality of often obscured history (20th century especially) ever since I was a kid. I’m also a natural scholar/autodidact, who didn’t attend school until I was an adult (cult, long story).

Plus, I’m a naturally romantic minded (artist type) who became a technician and loved it (nothing did more to improve my artistic work than hard-reality science – it works or it fails – mindset). Because I’ve been trying to untangle lies and historical distortions since I was a book crazy kid (70s) I also ended up being a Russophile during the cold war (mostly because I was so obsessed about the Soviet Space program) and was always amazed, as I bought more and more cool stuff from the MIR press bookstore then in Toronto, by the outstanding quality of educational rigour and popular science writing. I read lots of Azimov, but I read Zeldovich too – and those small green mathematics monographs MIR used to print are still my all time favourite math books!

And still – western ignorance and bias is so thick and deep that it wasn’t until I spent a decade working alongside a group of Russians (and Africans also) in the 90s that I began to really understand the difference between our western approach to education and that in many other places, where they are still taking what I can only describe as a more serious approach to forming far more capable and flexible humans.

Yes – the work was technical (so my friends were pre-sorted for especially sharp and educated) and all the same, the more I talked to them, the more I realized they had a lot of things to draw upon, which most of my friends in the west do not – in a way that makes us less capable and more smug. May sound paranoid, but I’ve come to see this as deliberate/functional – creating less mature people who rely more on feelings and less on hard realities makes better consumers (suckers) and thus ‘serves society’ in a way which ‘works’, except for excluding general excellence.

In writing about the conflict in Ukraine, I am forced back to this point again and again, and I find myself there once again with Iran. We are talking about fantasy people who start from an emotional position (I am the best) and then work backward to rationalize it, versus people who start from observations about reality, and then proceed to work a realistic plan for success.

Non-serious people versus serious people. And that isn’t left or right or political party based, it is a cultural gulf which is based mostly on how profitable it is, to keep most adults infantilized.

As I said in my most recent piece:

“The difference between systems which openly limit speech, and ones which do not, is that in a system which allows for ‘free speech’ the powerful are obligated to control what people want to say.

Systems where the rules are much clearer, even where they are also harsher, do not rely upon the continuous generation of a seamless bewitching illusion, in order to effectively manipulate popular understanding, simply to govern. They coerce first, then persuade as a (relative) afterthought.”

Anyhow – love your stuff – keep it up, man – and say hi to Aleks – hope the family is flourishing!

PS – just knowing where you come from, I think you might get a little smile from this piece, from a few years ago. All stuff you no doubt know, and not nearly your level of technical rigour, to be sure, but still some long overdue propaganda correction you probably haven't heard from a westerner, in an area where our propaganda was kept grotesquely ignorant and insulting for a great many years (space).

https://paulsnyders.substack.com/p/cosmic-heroics-doers-of-the-math

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
7d

Thank you for this insightful perspective, Mike.

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