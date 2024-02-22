Dear Community,

A few months ago, I shared upcoming changes to the blog, effective from April. If you're new here, I encourage you to read the brief introductory article.

In summary, my life will undergo the following changes:

We're eagerly anticipating the arrival of our second child any day now.

Starting March, I'll be stepping down from my full-time managerial role, my primary income source. However, I'll continue my academic engagements as a lecturer at two universities, maintaining my commitment to student education.

July marks the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey, where I'll launch my own business focused on business, management, digitization, AI, and SAP consulting, primarily targeting (all of) Europe but open to global opportunities. I'll share more details and booking information for my partners and me on the blog as we approach the launch. We are proficient in Serbian, German, and English. Should you be keen on collaborating with us or have any inquiries regarding our business, please don't hesitate to reach out to me at bmaaleks@ gmail.com.

Impact on the Blog:

I'll be dedicating March to family, offering support to my wife and quality time with our children, pausing blog contributions for the month.

Nevertheless, expect at least two episodes of Black Mountain Talks in March with fascinating guests, already scheduled. Make sure to subscribe to the channel to not miss the episodes. 😊

Significant enhancements are coming to the BMA Substack page, introducing more features and content by April.

Starting April, I'll introduce a weekly paid article alongside my usual free geopolitical and conflict analysis. This new offering will delve into national politics and economics in Europe and the USA, with occasional special features on business, AI, soft skills, leadership, etc.

Geopolitical and conflict-related articles will continue as usual, freely accessible.

Plans are also in place for a private, live YouTube show exclusively for paid subscribers from April or May, allowing for direct Q&A sessions with me.

Black Mountain Talks will host live shows every Thursday or Friday, featuring Lena and Mike or special guests, with my occasional participation as my schedule permits, transitioning to a live format from April.

Lastly, I'm finalizing a new article on Ukraine, set for release by the end of this week.

Your support through a paid subscription would be invaluable during this transitional period, offering new benefits and supporting my family and me amidst reduced income. Every subscription counts and is deeply appreciated.

Warmest regards to my incredible community,

Aleks

