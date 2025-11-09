Black Mountain Analysis

GM
Nov 10

>multi-megaton yields push the serious-damage band (∼1 MPa) out to tens of kilometers in many cases

What is all the radioactive tsunami media noise is primarily a distraction?

Everyone else but Russia is extremely vulnerable to a coastal attack. The UK and the US are stereotypical maritime empires, but even China has most of its key stuff right at the coast or close to it. Russia, however, only has St. Petersburg on the coast, and it is in the Baltic, which is very shallow and it would be hard for a large nuclear torpedo to travel all the way through it. So it makes perfect sense for Russia to develop that kind of a weapon, and coastal attack is indeed likely one of its main purposes.

But what if it can also tail enemy SSBNs from a distance in stealth mode, and then detonate from very far away and disable them? Russia has the strategic problem of being outnumbered 2:1 to 3:1 in SSBNs and attack subs by NATO, plus NATO owning the Atlantic and potentially making it hard for Russian subs to even get out of the Arctic. But if you have an autonomous platform with unlimited range that can serve the role of an attack sub without being a manned attack sub, then you address that problem.

It could also presumably take out whole carrier groups too, without surface fleets, submarines or jets/bombers having to strike them.

Of course, tracking enemy subs from a distance by an autonomous unmanned vehicle is a formidable technical challenge, and I have no idea how feasible that really is. But this has always struck me as the real game changer application here. Because coastal attack just to make sure everyone is dead even after the ICBMs have already struck doesn't really change all that much. But the potential ability to disable SSBNs would be a real game changer.

V900
Nov 9

FWIW, aside from experience in metal cooled, compact reactors, the USSR also had extensive experience with highly advanced submarines.

Aside from some of the subs mentioned here, there was also Project 685 class submarines. That were specifically designed to operate at depths of 1000 meters and below, where neither American submarines nor torpedoes can operate.

The submarine class was considered a success and regularly dove to such depths.

It stands to reason that if Russia inherited at least some of the USSRs expertise, that they’d be eminently capable of creating a weapon like Poseidon/Kanyon.

