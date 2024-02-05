Hello, community,

As in every year, soon we will be “delighted” with the Eurovision Song Contest.

All of the following is only my opinion.

I like to tune in at the end when the points get shared. Of course, it has very little to do with music and performance. Nevertheless, it gives one a good feeling of which nations currently have to be “supported” in public opinion.

This year, Serbia will apply with a fantastic song and a fantastic singer. Breskvica (Little Peach) will sing “Gnezdo Orlovo”, which translates to Eagle’s Nest.

Here is the song:

This picture summarizes the lyrics. I leave it here without a comment.

Source: DALL-E

Let’s come to the next topic. I want to suggest, that everyone who can afford it donate something to the following organization:

https://en.srbizasrbe.org/

It is called: “Serbs for Serbs” and it collects donations for certain humanitarian projects. You can see all the projects on the website. The project is about a poor Serbian family that lives under dire conditions. The organization collects money to provide this family with everything they need to improve their situation. You can see the details on the page, including many pictures and videos of families that need help or have already received help. I think it is a good cause, and I also donate regularly.

[i] Edited by Piquet (EditPiquet@gmail.com)

Thank you for reading Black Mountain Analysis. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend