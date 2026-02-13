Black Mountain Analysis

AM
Feb 13

I don't necessarily agree that the Western public communication reflects institutional analysis of the war at all. The Ukraine war is fundamentally a game for the US. They involved their major opponent into a serious war, the outcome of which is functionally irrelevant for the security of the US. If Russia wins completely, then they get a piece of ruined eastern European real estate that they already used to have, back when it was intact and with a younger population. Russia then threatens NATOs east flank but that only drives the Baltics and Poland to keep wasting money on US weapons for a war that will never happen. The victory will cost Russia enormously both in men and materiel and the former is harder to replace in an era of bad demographics. If Russia was to lose or to fight to an unprofitable standstill... Well, I don't need to explain just how much better this outcome is for the US. Ultimately the costs were mostly cold war trash that was rusting in armouries and some newer weapons that were likely wasted, and in addition some number of officers and operatives that died in the field. Much of what was used was non-critical for the hypohetical war with China. Given European subservience to the US energy and other imposed costs, it's likely that a lot of the expenditure has been replaced.

Loon
Feb 13

What underlines this abstract theory of war is that Russia takes it seriously while seeking to minimize loss of life .

Even its enemy’s population caught up in the horror .

War for the West uses it to flex a muscular national identity and couldn’t care less about causalities to the populace viewing war as an ego trip .

