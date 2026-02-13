Introduction

This article attempts to summarize where the West misjudged developments, how new weapons have influenced the battlefield, and to offer a more balanced understanding of Russia’s position. It builds on previous articles and on one of the most insightful analyses of the Russian art of war by Col. (Ret.). Jacques Baud.

Military art is complex and demands far more study than any single article can provide. No brief analysis can encompass all its dimensions. However, it can help the ordinary reader better understand what lies beneath the surface — and move beyond mainstream media narratives and the sensationalism that often dominates Western news coverage.

The “Calculus”

On a cold November morning in 2024, a missile streaked across Ukrainian skies at nearly twelve times the speed of sound. Traveling from Russia’s Astrakhan region - over a thousand kilometers away - it struck the Pivdenmash industrial complex in Dnipro with such force that the warhead didn’t need conventional explosives to destroy its target. Instead, physics itself became the weapon: kinetic energy transformed into seismic shockwaves that traveled through bedrock, shattering underground workshops designed to withstand nuclear attack. President Vladimir Putin later confirmed this was the combat debut of a new system called “Oreshnik, a weapon whose very existence had been speculated days earlier. But beyond the technical novelty lay something more significant: a demonstration of how Russia conceptualizes warfare itself, an approach fundamentally different from Western military thinking, and one that has consistently confounded analysts since February 2022.

To understand this divergence, we must first dispel a persistent myth: the notion of “hybrid warfare” as a Russian doctrine. The term never existed in Russian military theory. It emerged from a Western misreading of a 2013 essay by General Valery Gerasimov, later amplified by analysts who imagined Russia waging some novel form of conflict blending cyberattacks, disinformation, and conventional force. By 2018, even Mark Galeotti, the prominent scholar who popularized the “Gerasimov Doctrine”, publicly retracted the concept in Foreign Policy magazine, admitting he had “created a chimera.” Russia doesn’t practice hybrid warfare as a strategy; rather, conflicts become “hybrid” when adversaries fight different generations of war simultaneously. In Ukraine, we see precisely this: Russia conducting third-generation maneuver warfare against a Ukrainian force attempting fifth-generation information-centric operations. The friction isn’t doctrinal innovation—it’s asymmetry.

The real foundation of Russian military thought lies in what they call “operativnoe iskustvo” (operative art), a concept largely absent from Western strategic vocabulary. While NATO recognizes strategy (political objectives) and tactics (weapons employment), it treats the operational level as merely administrative sequencing. Russian doctrine elevates operative art to a distinct discipline: the orchestration of forces across time and space to transform tactical actions into strategic outcomes through multiplicative rather than additive effects. Where Western planners often assume victories accumulate linearly, such as a battalion secures a village, a brigade secures a district, Russian operative art seeks synergistic cascades: electronic warfare blinds targeting systems, enabling artillery to disrupt logistics, which isolates infantry, making them vulnerable to maneuver that is all within a compressed timeframe that prevents enemy recovery.

This difference explains recurring Western misjudgments. When Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv in February 2022 with what appeared to be insufficient numbers, Western analysts declared strategic failure. Doctrine reveals a different reality: this was a “shaping operation” - a deliberate effort to fix Ukraine’s most capable brigades away from the decisive theater in Donbas. Soviet field manuals from the Cold War explicitly defined such operations as actions that “create conditions for success in the decisive operation by influencing enemy disposition.” When Russia withdrew from Kyiv Oblast in April 2022, Western media framed it as a defeat. Russian doctrine saw successful culmination: the shaping operation had served its purpose, allowing concentration of forces for the Donbas campaign that followed. Similarly, Russia’s 2022–2023 strikes against Ukraine’s electrical grid weren’t random terror bombing but systematic shaping, rather forcing Ukraine to disperse air defense assets to protect civilian infrastructure, thereby diluting coverage over military targets. Leaked U.S. intelligence assessments later confirmed this effect: Ukraine’s ability to intercept cruise missiles dropped by forty percent during winter blackouts.

Central to this approach is Russia’s concept of “sootnoshenie sil” (correlation of forces), a holistic assessment that integrates military, economic, political, and international dimensions. Western “balance of forces” analysis typically counts tanks and troops. Russian correlation examines industrial conversion capacity alongside artillery inventories, public tolerance for casualties alongside troop morale, diplomatic leverage alongside fighter jet numbers. This framework explains Russia’s limited territorial objectives: Moscow assessed favorable correlation in eastern Ukraine (ethnic affinity, defensible terrain, logistical proximity) but unfavorable conditions west of the Dnieper (hostile population, extended supply lines, NATO intelligence saturation). Full occupation wasn’t rejected due to military incapacity alone - it violated the operative art’s principle of economy of force: never commit resources where political returns diminish disproportionately.

This holistic calculus also anticipated Western sanctions not as punishment but as a catalyst. Since 2014, Russia treated economic pressure as an opportunity to accelerate import substitution, develop alternative supply chains through China and Central Asia, and convert civilian factories to military production. The result? By 2024, Russia was producing artillery shells at fifteen times its pre-war rate, manufacturing twenty thousand drones monthly, and assembling tanks at rates exceeding Western production despite sanctions intended to cripple its defense industry. Where Western planners assumed quick victory or collapse, Moscow prepared for years of grinding warfare - its correlation analysis accounting for temporal dynamics Western planning often ignores: economies adapting, populations fatiguing, alliances fracturing.

Russia has operationalized this doctrine through integrated fire systems that Western analysts often conflate. The Reconnaissance-Fire Complex (ROK) operates at tactical levels, linking sensors to shooters within minutes: Orlan-10 drones detect targets, artillery or Lancet loitering munitions engage them, and all of that within a three-to-seven-minute cycle that compresses the decision loop. During 2024 border incursions, Ukrainian units found themselves under fire within ninety seconds of drone detection, a tempo exceeding NATO’s fifteen-to-twenty-minute standard. The Reconnaissance-Strike Complex (RUK) operates at the operational level, coordinating deep strikes with Iskander missiles, aviation assets, and electronic warfare capabilities. The November Oreshnik strike demonstrated RUK’s evolution: a hypersonic missile delivering multiple independently guided penetrators that bypassed air defenses to destroy underground facilities, all while Russia provided Washington a thirty-minute warning through nuclear de-escalation channels, which is a deliberate signal blending kinetic effect with political messaging.

This integration of military action and political process reflects Russia’s Clausewitzian view of war as politics by other means - not as an isolated domain. Where Western powers often wage wars disconnected from achievable political outcomes (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya), Russian doctrine demands constant alignment between battlefield actions and diplomatic objectives. This explains Moscow’s repeated negotiation openings in February, March, and August 2022 - opportunities Western capitals rejected, believing battlefield gains would improve Ukraine’s position. Russian operative art views negotiations not as endpoints but as campaign phases - opportunities to lock in gains, reset correlation assessments, and reposition forces. Each rejected offer allowed Russia to refine its military position while portraying Ukraine as intransigent to global audiences. The disconnect wasn’t Russian intransigence but Western refusal to engage diplomatically while demanding battlefield victories: a strategic paradox Russia exploited through operative art’s temporal dimension.

The Oreshnik strike itself embodied this doctrine in physical form. Targeting Pivdenmash, the Soviet-era missile factory that once produced half of Russia’s land-based nuclear arsenal, carried layered significance. Beyond eliminating Ukraine’s capacity to resume ICBM production (a stated Ukrainian ambition), the attack demonstrated a new capability against hardened underground targets without nuclear weapons. Analysis of strike footage revealed warheads traveling at Mach 11.8 (approximately four kilometers per second), striking with such momentum that they penetrated deep underground before releasing energy equivalent to hundreds of kilos of TNT through kinetic impact alone. No surface crater formed; instead, seismic shockwaves propagated through bedrock, shattering reinforced concrete workshops in what weapons scientists call a “camouflet explosion” - an underground detonation leaving no surface trace.

This capability matters profoundly because modern warfare increasingly occurs underground. From command bunkers to ammunition depots, critical infrastructure burrows beneath the surface to survive conventional attacks. Traditional bunker-busters require precise targeting and substantial explosive payloads. Kinetic penetrators operating at hypersonic velocities bypass these limitations: momentum alone generates destructive shock waves that propagate through soil and rock, breaking structures within the “fracture zone” regardless of the precise impact location. As Professor Balagansky explains in his authoritative text on weapon effects, when such impacts occur, soil particles oscillate longitudinally and transversely, generating Rayleigh waves - seismic disturbances that shake underground facilities like earthquakes. Add moisture in soil exposed to hypersonic friction temperatures, and the effect amplifies dramatically. Two or three such strikes could neutralize even the deepest command centers, rendering traditional notions of “secure bunkers” obsolete.

Critically, these weapons currently lack effective countermeasures. Western missile defense systems such as THAAD and PAC-3 rely on “hit-to-kill” interceptors that must physically collide with incoming threats. But Oreshnik’s reentry vehicles execute hypersonic evasive maneuvers while traveling at velocities exceeding Mach 10, creating impossible interception conditions. The physics is unforgiving: an interceptor traveling at Mach 5 cannot maneuver sufficiently to track a target changing trajectory at Mach 11. Compounding this, Russia would likely pair such strikes with saturation attacks, meaning simply a dozen decoy drones and cruise missiles overwhelming air defense batteries before the hypersonic penetrators arrive. With only seven THAAD batteries globally deployed (none in Ukraine), and PAC-3 systems fundamentally mismatched against hypersonic threats, the defensive gap remains substantial.

Yet the most consequential aspect of the Oreshnik strike wasn’t technical: it was strategic messaging calibrated with surgical precision. Russia provided advance warning to avoid civilian casualties (the strike occurred when few workers were present) and prevent unintended escalation with the United States. Simultaneously, it delivered an unmistakable message to European capitals: critical infrastructure supporting Ukraine, such as Storm Shadow production facilities in Britain, SCALP assembly lines in France, NATO logistics hubs across Eastern Europe that now lie within range of weapons that cannot be intercepted. Two missiles could render such facilities inoperable indefinitely. This wasn’t bluster but a correlation-of-forces assessment: recognizing that Western political will, not Ukrainian battlefield capacity, represents the conflict’s decisive variable.

This approach reflects a broader philosophical difference in how adversaries conceptualize conflict. Russians view warfare as a continuous process - events connected like frames in a film, where historical context informs present action and future resolution. Western analysts often treat conflicts as discrete photographs, focusing on moment X without examining how the crisis arose. Hence, Western media place Ukraine’s war start on February 24, 2022, discarding eight years of Minsk Agreement violations, language law changes stripping Russian speakers of rights, and Zelensky’s March 2021 decree ordering Donbas reconquest. Russians see the forest; Western analysts fixate on trees. As one Russian officer observed during debriefings: “You use the duck test: if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, it’s a duck. We ask why the duck exists, where it came from, and what ecosystem sustains it.”

This temporal dimension explains Russia’s patience, where Western powers grow frustrated. Since 1991, NATO interventions often divorced military action from the political process, assuming battlefield victory would spontaneously generate stable governance. Russia maintains constant alignment between military action and political objectives. When shaping operations achieve their purpose, forces withdraw. When correlation assessments shift favorably, offensives commence. When diplomatic opportunities emerge, negotiations open. This fluid transition between war and politics appears inconsistent to Western observers but reflects doctrinal coherence: military action serves politics; it isn’t an end in itself.

The implications extend beyond Ukraine. As great-power competition intensifies, understanding adversary doctrine becomes existential, not for admiration but for accurate assessment. Misreading shaping operations as failures, limited objectives as weakness, or withdrawal as defeat creates dangerous intelligence gaps. Technological overconfidence obscures systemic vulnerabilities: a $10 million HIMARS launcher matters little if operators cannot communicate due to electronic warfare, cannot resupply due to rail interdiction, and cannot maintain morale under constant drone harassment. Operative art targets systems, not just components - a lesson applicable to any peer conflict.

None of this implies Russian doctrine is flawless. Rigid command structures can inhibit tactical initiative. Corruption degrades logistics efficiency. Demographic constraints limit manpower sustainability. But dismissing Russian military thought as primitive guarantees strategic surprise. The Prussian general Carl von Clausewitz observed that “war is the realm of uncertainty; three quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty.” Doctrine provides the compass for navigating that fog - not for the enemy, but for ourselves.

Conclusion

The Oreshnik strike on Pivdenmash and the second strike on the Lviv aircraft maintenance and repair facilities ultimately demonstrated capabilities beyond hypersonic flight. It revealed an adversary fighting a different kind of war, the one where kinetic effects serve political messaging, where underground facilities become vulnerable to physics itself, and where correlation of forces determines strategy more than troop counts. Western analysts who continue interpreting Russian actions through their own doctrinal lens will keep misreading intentions, miscalculating capabilities, and misunderstanding escalation dynamics. Closing this gap requires doctrinal literacy: studying field manuals, analyzing campaign patterns beyond headlines, and recognizing that adversaries think differently not because they’re irrational, but because they’ve developed coherent frameworks for navigating war’s complexities.

Sun Tzu’s admonition remains timeless: “Know the enemy and know yourself; in a hundred battles you will never be in peril.” In an era of great-power competition, that wisdom isn’t academic, but rather it’s existential. Understanding Russian operative art doesn’t make Westerners weaker; ignorance does. The goal isn’t to adopt Russian methods but to anticipate them - to recognize shaping operations before they culminate, to see correlation shifts before they become decisive, and to align one’s own strategy with reality rather than wishful thinking. The art of war isn’t about glorifying violence; it’s about minimizing it through superior understanding. In that pursuit, doctrinal clarity remains our most undervalued weapon.

[i] Edited by Piquet (EditPiquet@gmail.com)

Thanks for reading Black Mountain Analysis! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share