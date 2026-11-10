What if the consequences of Zelensky’s presidency have been profoundly damaging to Ukraine, while simultaneously exposing the weaknesses, contradictions, and strategic incompetence of its Western supporters?

What if the man elected to transform Ukraine has instead presided over the destruction of much of its economic foundation, the erosion of its demographic future, the weakening of its institutional credibility, and an increasingly uncertain strategic position?

And what if, despite the enormous military, financial and political resources invested in Ukraine, the Kremlin has benefited from the resulting divisions within NATO and the European Union?

This does not establish that Zelensky is working for Moscow. There is no credible evidence demonstrating such a relationship, for now.

But strategic consequences deserve examination independently of intentions.

The Kremlin does not necessarily need to control an individual to benefit from that individual’s decisions.

Sometimes the most useful political opponent is one whose mistakes produce consequences that would otherwise require enormous effort to achieve.

The comedian who became president

To understand Zelensky’s political effectiveness, it is necessary to understand his professional background.

He was not a conventional politician who gradually developed a public image through parliamentary debates, ministerial responsibilities, and party politics.

He was a performer.

Born in Kryvyi Rih in 1978, Zelensky studied law but pursued a career in entertainment. He became a successful comedian, actor, screenwriter, and television producer.

His production company, Kvartal 95, became one of Ukraine’s most successful entertainment businesses.

His best-known television role was in the series Servant of the People, in which he portrayed a schoolteacher who becomes president after a video of him criticizing political corruption goes viral.

The fictional president was honest, straightforward, and determined to confront the oligarchic establishment.

The television series became extraordinarily popular.

In 2019, Zelensky effectively transferred that fictional political identity into the real electoral arena.

His campaign was built around a simple proposition: Ukraine needed someone outside the established political system.

The strategy worked.

Zelensky defeated incumbent Petro Poroshenko decisively.

His election represented a remarkable example of the power of celebrity, political communication, and public dissatisfaction with established institutions.

However, this model had an obvious weakness.

Being convincing in a political television production is not the same as governing a country.

A president must manage competing political interests, understand economic constraints, maintain institutional independence, assess military advice, and make decisions whose consequences extend far beyond the next television appearance.

The skills that make someone an effective performer do not automatically translate into the skills required to manage a country during an existential crisis.

Zelensky’s presidency would eventually provide an extraordinary demonstration of that distinction.

The transformation of a political performance into a wartime presidency

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Zelensky faced the greatest challenge of his political career.

His decision to remain in Kyiv was symbolically important.

His video communications helped establish an image of national resistance, while his speeches to the United States Congress, European Parliament, and other Western institutions became central elements of Ukraine’s international diplomatic campaign.

He was particularly effective at communicating a straightforward message: Ukraine was defending itself, and the West had a moral and strategic obligation to assist.

This message resonated.

Military equipment, financial assistance, intelligence cooperation, and political support followed.

However, the international communication strategy gradually became more complicated.

Zelensky became a political figure whose public image was closely associated with the moral legitimacy of Ukraine’s cause.

Criticism of his government could consequently be portrayed as undermining Ukrainian resistance.

Questions about corruption, institutional accountability, military recruitment, conscription, economic management, and strategic decision-making were frequently pushed into the background.

The distinction between supporting Ukraine’s right to defend itself and supporting every decision made by its government became increasingly blurred.

This was a serious political mistake in Western capitals.

A country can be the victim of an unjustified invasion while its government remains subject to legitimate criticism.

Supporting Ukrainian sovereignty does not require suspending ordinary standards of democratic accountability.

Indeed, the more money and military equipment Western governments provide, the greater the need for transparent institutions and independent oversight.

The difficulty is that Zelensky’s extraordinary international popularity sometimes appeared to create a political environment in which questioning the Ukrainian leadership became unnecessarily difficult.

This was not a healthy development for Ukraine or its supporters.

The destruction of Ukraine: A national catastrophe

The most obvious consequence of the war is the enormous destruction of Ukraine’s physical, economic, and demographic foundations.

It is essential to establish responsibility accurately.

Russia initiated the full-scale invasion and has systematically attacked Ukrainian territory and infrastructure. The destruction of Ukrainian cities, power stations, industrial facilities and transport networks cannot reasonably be attributed to Zelensky.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian government’s performance must be assessed separately from responsibility for Russian aggression.

Ukraine has suffered enormous economic losses.

The February 2026 Ukraine recovery assessment by the World Bank, European Commission, United Nations and Ukrainian government estimated direct physical damage at more than $195 billion by the end of 2025.

The total reconstruction and recovery requirements were substantially higher.

Housing, transport, energy infrastructure and productive industrial assets have been particularly affected.

Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, while a significant proportion of the country’s population has left the country.

The long-term consequences are potentially devastating.

An economy requires people, productive capital, energy, investment, functioning institutions, and access to markets.

Ukraine has experienced severe disruption across all these areas.

The country’s industrial base has been weakened, its agricultural export routes have been disrupted, and many businesses have either closed or relocated.

Even after the fighting stops, rebuilding productive capacity will require enormous capital investment and many years of work.

The question that deserves attention is whether the Ukrainian political leadership has done enough to protect the country’s remaining economic foundations and prepare for a sustainable postwar recovery.

The energy crisis: A particularly damaging strategic weakness

Ukraine’s energy sector illustrates the scale of the national crisis.

Before the invasion, Ukraine possessed a substantial electricity-generation system, including nuclear power stations, thermal power plants, hydroelectric facilities and an extensive transmission network.

Its energy sector was also connected to the wider European electricity system.

The war has dramatically altered this position.

Russian attacks have destroyed or damaged generating facilities, substations, transmission infrastructure and gas-production assets.

According to the European Commission’s February 2026 assessment, Ukraine has lost approximately half of its energy infrastructure, with particularly severe damage to electricity generation and distribution.

The consequences extend beyond electricity bills.

Energy is essential to industrial production, water supply, heating, transport, communications and the functioning of hospitals.

An industrial economy cannot operate normally when electricity supplies are unreliable.

Manufacturing becomes more expensive, businesses invest less, and the population becomes increasingly dependent on external assistance.

The Ukrainian government has faced the enormous task of maintaining energy supplies while protecting critical infrastructure and repairing damage.

Its performance deserves examination, particularly regarding infrastructure resilience, decentralized generation, emergency preparedness, and the management of state-owned energy companies.

There are also serious governance questions.

Investigations into Ukrainian state-owned enterprises have raised concerns about political interference and weaknesses in independent financial oversight.

A December 2025 investigation by The New York Times described how the Zelensky administration had weakened supervisory oversight arrangements at major state-owned companies, including businesses operating in strategically important sectors.

This is particularly troubling.

A country fighting for its survival requires transparent management of public resources.

It cannot afford to treat state-owned enterprises as extensions of the political establishment.

The energy crisis is primarily a consequence of Russian military attacks, but the government’s institutional performance remains a legitimate subject of scrutiny.

The Kremlin benefits from the destruction of Ukraine’s energy system.

It also benefits when Ukrainian institutions fail to manage the remaining resources effectively.

These are separate issues, but both have strategic consequences.

The financial system: The limits of Western economic support

One of the most remarkable aspects of the conflict has been the scale of Western financial assistance.

Ukraine has received enormous financial support from the United States, European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom and other international partners.

This assistance has helped the Ukrainian government maintain essential public services, pay public-sector salaries, support displaced populations and finance military expenditure.

Without external assistance, Ukraine’s financial position would have been considerably more difficult.

However, there is a fundamental distinction between financing a functioning economy and financing a country whose productive foundations are being progressively damaged.

Foreign assistance can maintain liquidity.

It cannot indefinitely replace industrial production, domestic investment, tax revenue, and economic growth.

Nor can external borrowing create a sustainable economic model if the underlying productive economy remains severely weakened.

The longer the war continues, the more difficult the financial equation becomes.

Western governments must explain to their taxpayers how much additional assistance is required, how it is monitored, and what measurable objectives it is intended to achieve.

The Ukrainian government must demonstrate that the money is being used responsibly.

The July 2025 confrontation over the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions illustrated the seriousness of this issue.

Zelensky signed legislation that initially weakened the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision triggered protests in Ukraine and criticism from European partners.

The legislation was subsequently reversed following political pressure.

This episode was particularly damaging because the independence of these institutions is central to Ukraine’s European integration ambitions.

It also raised an uncomfortable question: why would a government seeking billions in Western assistance weaken the very institutions intended to ensure accountability?

There is no need to invent a conspiracy to recognize the political consequences.

Such decisions undermine confidence.

And confidence is one of the most important assets a government can possess when it depends heavily on external financial support.

NATO: The alliance that discovered the limits of its own power

Perhaps one of the most significant consequences of the war has been the exposure of weaknesses within NATO.

For decades, Western governments maintained the impression that their military-industrial systems could rapidly generate the equipment and ammunition required for a major conventional conflict.

The war in Ukraine challenged that assumption.

Artillery ammunition consumption, air-defense requirements, drone warfare, electronic warfare, and equipment replacement rates exposed serious limitations in Western production capacity.

European countries discovered that their existing ammunition stocks were inadequate for a prolonged high-intensity conflict.

The United States also faced questions about the sustainability of its weapons transfers and the competing demands of other strategic priorities.

Ukraine became a real-world demonstration of the difference between possessing advanced military technology and maintaining the industrial capacity to sustain a prolonged war.

This is an important distinction.

NATO remains a formidable military alliance.

It has substantial economic resources, advanced military technology and considerable conventional capabilities.

It would therefore be inaccurate to describe the alliance as having been militarily defeated by Russia.

However, the conflict has exposed weaknesses in defense production, stockpiles, logistics and the ability of European members to sustain high-intensity operations.

It has also revealed political divisions.

Different NATO governments have adopted different approaches to military assistance, escalation risks, negotiations and the future relationship with Russia.

The alliance has remained united in important respects, but unity should not be confused with complete agreement over strategic objectives.

Zelensky’s political strategy has consistently involved pressing Western governments for additional military assistance and stronger security commitments.

From Ukraine’s perspective, this is understandable.

From the perspective of NATO members, however, the question is more complicated.

How far should the alliance go in supporting a non-member state?

What are the acceptable escalation risks?

What conditions would end the conflict?

What happens if the war continues for another five or ten years?

These questions should have been addressed more clearly from the beginning.

Instead, Western governments have often appeared to respond to developments rather than follow a coherent long-term strategy.

The Kremlin has undoubtedly benefited from these divisions.

But it is important to recognize that the responsibility for Western strategic confusion rests primarily with Western political leadership.

Zelensky did not create NATO’s industrial weaknesses.

He did, however, become one of the most prominent political figures operating within a Western response that frequently lacked a clearly articulated end state.

The European Union: Energy, industry and economic competitiveness

The consequences for the European Union have been particularly significant.

Before the war, several major European economies, especially Germany, maintained substantial industrial relationships with Russia.

Russian natural gas was an important component of the European energy system.

The disruption of this relationship forced European governments and businesses to reorganize their energy supply arrangements.

The consequences included higher energy costs, increased dependence on alternative suppliers, major infrastructure investments and pressure on energy-intensive industries.

Germany’s industrial model was particularly exposed.

Its manufacturing sector had benefited from relatively affordable energy, extensive export markets and a highly integrated industrial supply chain.

The energy shock placed additional pressure on industries such as chemicals, metals, fertilizers and manufacturing.

It would nevertheless be misleading to attribute Europe’s economic difficulties entirely to Zelensky or the war.

European industrial weaknesses predated 2022, while energy prices were influenced by multiple factors, including market conditions, domestic policy, infrastructure constraints, and the transition away from fossil fuels.

Russia’s invasion was the central geopolitical event that transformed the European energy relationship.

However, the strategic outcome is unmistakable.

Europe has experienced a major restructuring of its energy system, and the cost has been considerable.

The question is whether European political leaders adequately assessed the economic consequences of their decisions.

Did they sufficiently consider the long-term implications for industrial competitiveness?

Did they establish adequate alternative energy supplies before making major changes to existing arrangements?

Did they realistically assess how long the conflict might continue?

These are legitimate questions.

The EU cannot indefinitely operate on political declarations while its industrial base faces increasing competitive pressure.

A European Union that becomes less industrially competitive, more financially constrained and increasingly dependent on external energy suppliers is not necessarily a stronger geopolitical actor.

The Kremlin may benefit from this outcome, even if it did not achieve all its original military objectives in Ukraine.

The hypocrisy of Western values

Perhaps the most politically damaging consequence of the conflict has been the exposure of contradictions within Western political culture.

Western governments have repeatedly presented their support for Ukraine as a defense of democracy, sovereignty, human rights, and the international rules-based order.

These principles are important.

However, their credibility depends on consistent application.

Ukraine itself entered the conflict with a complicated political and institutional history.

Corruption, oligarchic influence, weaknesses in the judicial system, and the presence of radical nationalist movements were not invented by Russia.

They were longstanding problems.

The Zelensky administration initially promised to address many of them.

Yet the war has not eliminated these problems.

In some areas, it has made institutional scrutiny more difficult.

The 2025 confrontation over anti-corruption agencies was a particularly clear example.

Western governments that had previously emphasized institutional independence were suddenly required to confront a Ukrainian administration whose decisions threatened that independence.

This created an uncomfortable political dilemma.

How could Western governments continue presenting Ukraine as a model of democratic reform while overlooking decisions that undermined democratic accountability?

There is also the question of extremist movements.

The historical origins of the Azov movement and the presence of far-right elements within parts of Ukraine’s security environment have been extensively documented.

Canada, for example, faced questions following reports that Canadian military instructors had inadvertently interacted with individuals associated with Azov-related organizations.

The Canadian government denied deliberately training Azov.

That distinction matters.

Nevertheless, the episode demonstrated the importance of proper screening and oversight when providing military training to foreign security forces.

The same principle applies to every country receiving Western assistance.

Democratic values cannot be treated as optional depending on the strategic usefulness of a particular partner.

If Western governments expect their citizens to accept enormous financial and military commitments, they must be willing to apply consistent standards of accountability.

Otherwise, the credibility of their political arguments will continue to deteriorate.

Zelensky’s greatest asset: The ability to control the narrative

This is where Zelensky’s background as a professional performer becomes particularly relevant.

He understands audiences.

He understands the importance of timing, symbolism, emotional communication, and repetition.

He also understands how to construct a political narrative.

His international communication strategy has been extraordinarily successful.

But the same strategy has limitations.

A political narrative can create unity during an emergency.

It cannot substitute for economic management, institutional reform or military planning.

The danger emerges when the narrative becomes more important than the underlying reality.

A government that continually presents itself as indispensable to the defense of democracy may become less willing to tolerate criticism.

A political leader who becomes internationally recognizable as the symbol of a nation’s resistance may find it increasingly difficult to separate criticism of his government from criticism of the country itself.

This is not unique to Ukraine.

It is a recurring feature of political leadership during national emergencies.

However, it creates an obvious vulnerability.

If Western governments become emotionally invested in a particular political personality, they may become less able to evaluate the administration’s actual performance.

The question then becomes whether Western policy is being driven by strategic analysis or by the political and emotional influence of a highly effective communicator.

Zelensky has undoubtedly demonstrated an exceptional ability to maintain international attention.

But international attention is not the same as strategic achievement.

Is Zelensky objectively helping the Kremlin?

This is the central question.

The proposition that Zelensky is the Kremlin’s most valuable asset can be examined through several strategic outcomes.

First: Ukraine’s demographic and economic condition.

The country has suffered enormous population displacement, destruction of infrastructure, industrial damage, and long-term economic disruption.

Russia is responsible for initiating the invasion and much of the physical destruction.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian government’s ability to protect its remaining economic foundations and prepare for a sustainable future must be assessed.

Second: NATO’s military-industrial weaknesses.

The conflict exposed deficiencies in Western ammunition production, equipment availability, and military sustainment.

These weaknesses benefit Russia by demonstrating that NATO’s military capabilities are not unlimited.

Third: European economic vulnerability.

The conflict accelerated the restructuring of European energy supplies and contributed to significant economic pressures.

The Kremlin benefits when European governments face greater financial and industrial constraints.

Fourth: Western political divisions.

Differences over military assistance, escalation, negotiations, and long-term security guarantees have created political friction within the alliance.

Russia has an obvious interest in exploiting these divisions.

Fifth: Institutional credibility.

Corruption controversies, restrictions on political activity during wartime, disputes over anti-corruption institutions and questions about the treatment of opposition voices have complicated Ukraine’s presentation as a democratic success story.

These issues weaken the political argument used to justify unlimited Western confidence in the Ukrainian administration.

Taken together, these developments provide a basis for a serious strategic critique.

However, they do not prove that Zelensky deliberately intended these outcomes.

There is a crucial difference between being an asset in an adversary’s strategic calculations and consciously acting on that adversary’s behalf.

The former is a legitimate subject of political analysis.

The latter requires evidence that has not been established.

The uncomfortable question of what happens next

Ukraine’s future remains uncertain.

Even if a ceasefire or negotiated settlement eventually emerges, the country will face enormous challenges.

It will need to rebuild housing, energy infrastructure, transport networks and industrial capacity.

It will need to address demographic decline, the reintegration of veterans, the return of displaced citizens and the restoration of public confidence.

It will also need to establish a sustainable relationship with the European Union and its Western partners.

The reconstruction bill is enormous.

Western taxpayers are likely to be asked to contribute substantial resources for many years.

Canada is already involved in Ukraine’s reconstruction planning, including regional cooperation arrangements.

This raises another important question.

Will the postwar reconstruction process create a genuinely independent, productive Ukrainian economy, or will it become another enormous international assistance program whose principal beneficiaries are political networks, contractors and established economic interests?

The answer will depend heavily on governance, transparency and institutional reform.

It should not be assumed that the government managing a wartime economy is automatically the best institution to run a multibillion-dollar reconstruction program.

Independent oversight will be essential.

The same applies to Zelensky’s eventual political future.

His extraordinary wartime popularity does not automatically translate into a mandate for indefinite political authority.

Ukraine will eventually need a functioning democratic political process in which citizens can evaluate the government’s record without the exceptional constraints imposed by wartime conditions.

That process will be important not only for Ukraine but also for the credibility of the Western governments that have supported it.

The final irony

There is an extraordinary irony in the Zelensky story.

A television comedian became president by portraying an honest outsider who would rescue Ukraine from its corrupt political establishment.

He subsequently became the international symbol of a country fighting for its survival.

His communication skills helped secure unprecedented Western attention and assistance.

Yet his presidency has also been marked by serious institutional controversies, enormous economic destruction, unresolved corruption problems and an increasingly difficult strategic position.

The country he promised to transform faces a reconstruction challenge of historic proportions.

The Western alliance that rallied behind him has been forced to confront weaknesses in its own defense-industrial capacity, energy security and political coordination.

The European Union has experienced a major economic and energy adjustment.

And Russia, despite suffering substantial military losses and failing to achieve its initial objectives in Ukraine, continues to exploit the economic, political and institutional consequences of the conflict.

Is Zelensky therefore the Kremlin’s most valuable asset?

As a literal accusation of collaboration, there is no sufficient evidence to support that conclusion.

As a provocative assessment of unintended strategic consequences, however, the question is worth asking.

Perhaps the most effective political weapon against Western interests is not always a hostile government or a military adversary.

Sometimes it is Western political leaders’ inability to distinguish between a compelling public performance and a successful political strategy.

Zelensky is undoubtedly a talented performer.

He demonstrated that ability long before entering politics.

But governing a country is not a television production, and international relations are not a stage on which emotional speeches can substitute for coherent policy.

The real tragedy is that the consequences are not being experienced by the politicians and commentators who helped construct the narrative.

They are being experienced by ordinary Ukrainians: soldiers, families, workers, pensioners and millions of people whose homes, businesses and futures have been disrupted.

They deserve something more than another performance.

They deserve competent government, transparent institutions, a realistic security strategy and a credible path towards peace.

And Western taxpayers deserve an honest assessment of what their governments have achieved with the enormous resources committed to this conflict.

Perhaps the most important question is not whether Zelensky is the Kremlin’s most valuable asset. It is why Western political leadership has allowed a strategy with such enormous consequences to proceed without sufficiently clear objectives, measurable conditions for success, or an honest assessment of the costs.

That is a question that Washington, Brussels, London and Ottawa should be required to answer.

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