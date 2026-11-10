Black Mountain Analysis

Black Mountain Analysis

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Dadda's avatar
Dadda
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After following your cogent and informed commentary for some years I am very surprised to read ".. Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 .."

This displays a concordance with US empire mass media talking points and a complete ignorance of the history of the conflict.

Look at Gorbachev's NATO agreement from 1982 ("not one inch east"), Putin's regional security speech from 2007, OSCE reports from 2014, Donbass election outcomes, Minsk agreements 1 and 2 and the Donbass referenda for federation and independence, the invitation to Russia for military support for the newly independent countries and the vote for incorporation into RF.

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
1d

Of all the articles posted here, since The Saker's retirement, we finally have one in which the premise is off the mark (IMHO).

Ukraine is, was, and will always be nothing more than the borderlands (snarky, no?).

The Green Suit is nothing more than a CIA/MI-6 muppet. When he gets out of line, he's chastised (White House visit without a tie). He cannot leave and he'll get lead instead of gold once the war is over, as will the rest of the lot. Ukraine will become a non-functioning state, once its neighbors annex ancient lands; roughly smaller than the Cossak Hetmanate.

One view is that NATO is in it to weaken Russia and take control of Russia's natural resources. Fat chance. To wit: Western Europe, and the west in general, is committing suicide. Births are less than replacement, hoards of unassimilating “refugees,” are allowed in. The economy is tanking due to the west's destruction of Nord Stream and dumb “green,” policies.

No sir, the angle that is becoming clear (as much as I detest saying so): Russia - Ukraine war is the meat grinder for killing white people. Who do you reckon will be conscripted once Ukraine collapses: Unassimilating masses or legacy citizens?

Most of the Eastern European countries are correct: covet your traditions, heritage, and people. The oligarchs (do not call them Elites, they are worthless) of the west are demonic. The west as constructed needs to fall. Only then will the patriots rebuild.

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