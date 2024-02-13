Thank you for reading Black Mountain Analysis. This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Introduction

I think an introduction of the Carlson/Putin interview details is unnecessary since I feel the whole world is talking about it. We can delve right into several observations. I want to say straight ahead, since half of the internet has already analyzed the interview, I do not plan to go step by step through the interview and analyze every word. Instead, I will write about several expressions that I consider especially interesting or important.

I will briefly comment on some of President Putin's key expressions. For those new to my blog, I will also post links to my previous articles, which explain the referenced topics in more depth. Feel free to read as much as you can to understand better what Putin may have intended.

History

What was very interesting was the fact that President Putin spent a considerable share of the interview time explaining the history of the relations between the Russian people living on the territory of today’s Russia and the Russian people living on the territory of the so-called “Ukraine.” In brief, he said there was no such thing as a “Ukrainian” or “Ukraine.” It was artificially created and cultivated by many foreign powers and even by their own leaders, like Lenin or Stalin. Of course, some non-Russians are living in Ukraine today, especially in the West. It is because the West of Ukraine switched “ownership” several times in the past centuries, and settlers from neighboring countries settled in West Ukraine.

This is highly important to understand. I regret that I didn’t explain this relationship earlier on BMA.

I will come back to this later.

The biggest question is, what was Putin’s goal? He surely didn’t give Tucker the interview only to push Tucker’s popularity in the USA. Even though this is surely a positive side effect, Putin allowed this interview solely because he knows about Tucker’s reach. He did not give this interview to Tucker Carlson the person. He gave the interview to the reach behind Tucker Carlson. He knew exactly about the viral spread of the message that could be generated only through Tucker Carlson.

Now, let’s come to the person, Tucker Carlson. I personally assume, without having the possibility to know exactly, that Tucker is an American patriot. Everyone who considers himself an American patriot and loves his country should do everything possible to listen carefully to Russians and to spread their word. To make the truth behind the imperial behavior of the Western oligarchs known to everyone. Only then does America have a chance to survive the economic and social downfall that is about to happen, triggered by the actions in Ukraine. Hence, the Russians needed someone with a reach and a sense of urgency to deliver the message. To let Putin speak and not stop him with silly and insulting phrases as other Western “journalists” would do, to suppress the message.

That is why Putin gave this interview to Tucker Carlson. And judging by the videos of Tucker before and after the interview, I assume that Tucker wanted to help America. Not the oligarch’s America. But the America of the people. Remember the Constitution? We the People! Well… besides the millions that he, of course, will now earn with all the clicks he gets and the explosion of his popularity and so on 😊.

But why did he talk so much about the history I explained above (extremely simplified)? The problem is that most Western people would watch this interview. Judging by the numbers, every Western adult has probably watched it already 😊 (Just kidding here). The problem is that most Western people, especially Americans, are not always very much interested in history or geography. Talking half an hour about raw (but very important) history caused, from my point of view, a huge share of the overall watchers to simply stop listening. Or, at least, not following the ensuing explanations carefully enough to grasp them.

When I let my students or others create a presentation or whatever with a certain target audience, I always let them answer the following three questions:

What do we want to achieve? Who are we talking to? How do we need to shape and deliver the message to achieve what we want to achieve with the target audience?

I’m a little no-one, and I do it this way. How do you think President Putin (his staff) prepared for this interview? We can only assume that a large team of experts for XYZ (most likely for subjects that I don’t even know exist) designed the opening phase of the interview exactly to 1) Achieve XYZ; 2) To determine who they need to speak to, to achieve XYZ; 3) How to conduct the interview to achieve XYZ with the targeted people. And they prepared and designed it for weeks.

From my point of view, the Western people were not the target audience since they don’t give a f*** about Russian/Ukrainian history and why Ukrainians are actually Russians and belong to the motherland.

At one point, Putin said Russia would fight for its interests until the end.

I think this was an important message.

So, what is XYZ, and who was the target audience?

I have no idea.

But I’m going to make some guesses:

Target Audience: Western decision-makers, business people, influential people, property owners, business owners, politicians, and others of whom I have no idea.

XYT: These people are very capable of understanding his history lessons, intentions, and the consequences for themselves, which Putin encrypted between the lines of this interview.

These influential people who have something to lose in the coming downfall of the West are the target audience. They should understand exactly what led them into the (catastrophic) position in which they are now. And they should know exactly what awaits them and WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS. The aim is to consolidate as many influential people across the West as possible as a last warning and chance to bring peace to the West before it is too late and the big (geopolitical/economic) downfall begins. The downfall of creating a new geopolitical system without the West is that the West can’t survive independently.

Most importantly, it was to influence their leadership to not make any grave mistakes (war or nuclear weapons) before, during, or after the Western downfall.

Ukraine meaning

I want to go briefly into the meaning of Ukraine. 😊

The name itself means that it is not a country but the peripheral region of a country. One can translate it into “Peripheral Region”. So, everyone who is celebrating himself as a Ukrainian is celebrating, in fact, to be a peripheral region of Russia… Which is true and ridiculous for these people. But, obviously, decades of brainwashing and cultivating Nazism and creating a made-up national identity and language by Western agencies and some moronic Soviet leaders create this paradox situation.

Celebrating “independence” with a name that means that you are a peripheral (integral part) region of Russia. Try to digest this.

I know what I’m talking about. In today’s Croatia, there is a region which is called “Srpska Krajina.” Which is translated to “Serbian Ukraine”. It is (was) an integral part of Serbia, and it was at the periphery. My family from my father’s side lived there. And then the war came in 1990. My cousins and my brother (he is almost two decades older than me) were mobilized and fought there in defense of our village. No one in my family, fortunately, died physically…

What Russia is experiencing now is big; we Serbs already experienced almost three decades on a smaller scale. Still, for us Serbs, it was big-scale and existential.

We managed to hold our Krajina, and then, after the peace treaties had been signed (Dayton, etc.), the Croatians launched operation “Storm” (Oluja) and stormed illegally through our Krajina and murdered thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands of Serbs from their homeland. That was in 1996, after the war had already been concluded. It was a war crime. The family on my father’s side was also back then. Since we are Serbs from Montenegro (Black Mountain), they moved back to Montenegro, where they came from. I was not involved in the war. I was a child, and my father and mother didn’t live there. As opposed to my brother…

Srpska Krajina (Serbian Ukraine): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republic_of_Serbian_Krajina

Operation Storm (Oluja): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Storm

Now you know about the meaning of Ukraine. And now you know how the West took it away from Serbia and Russia. And I know it very well. First hand.

And maybe you understand now why it is one of the only real red lines that President Putin ever communicated. As opposed to all the made-up community red lines. Ukraine is Russia. And as Mr. Putin said, Russia will fight for its interests until the end. Which means literally until the end of all lives on the planet, if need be. This is the message XYZ to the target audience.

Russian reaction

I think I have gone through the most important part. Now, I will go through several other Putin remarks very quickly and add links to my former articles, where possible.

I’d be very interested to know how the Russian public reacted to this interview. I didn’t manage to get any valuable information from my Russian friends for the time being 😊

What is especially interesting is how Russians might think about Lenin and Stalin before and after this interview. Russians are very well educated in many subjects. History as well. I don’t want to indicate that they didn’t know these facts before. They surely did! But hearing it again, that both Lenin and Stalin hugely contributed to the creation of the (formerly non-existing) national identity of the Ukrainians and their right to separate from the Soviet Union could be watched in another light now, especially since it is surely one of many but still very important reasons for today’s struggle.

I think, and I derive my assumptions from several expressions of Putin within the last two decades, that he is not a big fan of either Stalin or Lenin. But still, he acknowledges that Russians respect these people, and he can’t do much about it for the time being since it is part of the Russian national identity.

This, by the way, is one of many reasons why Putin for sure would not even think about restoring the Soviet Union.

Did Putin promise Orban “Ukrainian land”

Okay, what is also very important, in the context of this interview, is the following: A politician's job is to ensure his/her people's safety and prosperity. It is by no means his/her job to speak the truth. This has to be acknowledged and respected.

It is different in the West. The Western leaders do not speak the truth AND don’t give a f*** about their people, their safety, and their prosperity. This is a complete failure. A betrayal?

President Putin’s job is NOT to speak the truth. There are more than enough occasions where he said X, and later, it became known that it was not X but Y. For example, concerning Russian soldiers during the freeing of Crimea, it was NOT his job to tell everyone in front of a camera what Russian plans and strategies were. He would be the biggest moron on the planet if he did that. Which he is NOT. He takes care of his people and does what is needed to ensure their safety and prosperity.

President Putin said he didn’t promise President Orban Ukrainian land. Did he, or didn’t he?

I have no idea, and I won’t speculate. But I surely will say the following: If I read “Because President Putin said he did or did not do XYZ, it is true,” is…. naive.

In this particular case, I have no idea and no opinion, but we will see later instances where he said bluntly the opposite of what was reality. And rightfully so.

I explained here everything about national interests and their communication.

Serbia suffered for many generations

I explained only one little instance above, where we Serbs suffered. And this goes back almost a millennium. Period. Thanks for the acknowledgment in front of hundreds of millions of people. We appreciate it!

Elected people do not run USA

Well, yes 😊

This is explained in detail in Economics and Empires 5.

CIA technically did a good job with the coup in Kiev

From a professional point of view, one needs to acknowledge that the CIA did a good job in changing an unfavorable government into a puppet government in Ukraine. It was a (partly) successful coup.

Politically, it was a total failure because it triggered a chain of events that are currently bringing about the political and economic downfall of the West. As Putin rightfully said (he mentioned that in this interview) to President (???) Biden in 2021 in Geneva: If you continue with your policy, you make a historical mistake. President (???) Biden did (make a historical mistake). The chickens are coming home to roost.

The way to the Ukrainian war

President Putin detailed the younger Ukrainian (“independent”) history. And especially events that led to the war in Ukraine. I also wrote about them in a little more detail here:

Denazification

Now, we come to one of the subjects where Putin did not tell the whole truth. After being asked what denazification is and how it would be conducted in Ukraine, he said it would be negotiated and could be solved diplomatically and by treaties.

Well.

What else should he say publicly on record in front of the world? He did the right thing.

Now, let’s come to the reality.

If you want to know what denazification is and how it looks in “Putin Style,” then you should try to find reliable information on how Putin physically DESTROYED the Chechen resistance. I know all the beautiful stories about the peaceful reconciliation. 😊

The reality is slightly… different. What was done in Chechnya from 1999 until 2010 is something that I can’t write about here because I would be afraid of getting into conflict with some laws. So, I leave it to you to research how Putin conducts denazification and how effectively it is. Maybe I can say only one thing: It is highly effective. And it has nothing to do with diplomacy. And it is certainly in violation of… I will stop here.

I want to highlight here that I’m talking about the hardcore fanatic Wahabis who can be compared to Nazis. It hasn’t anything to do with “Chechens” or Muslims.

Putin is not interested in begging the West to stop the war

Right, Tucker asked frequently why Putin doesn’t call Biden and ask him to stop.

And Putin asked repeatedly, why should he? The West started this, and now it will be fought out until one of the sides, and I’m not referring to Ukraine, is dead. There is no interest in stopping this dismantling (which the SMO is really about) of the West. The only one who can call is the leader of the West (which is no elected politician) and beg for the combined South to stop destroying it.

Here is a good explanation of why the SMO will eventually (this explains only one of many vectors) bring an end to the West. Not to the single national states being held hostage by the “West.” But the imperial parasite is controlling these formerly beautiful countries.

And here I described the other vectors that will bring an end to the West.

Why should Putin stop when his enemies are dying? (Again, the Ukrainians are not the enemies of the Russians.)

Russia doesn’t want to invade a NATO state

Of course, Russia doesn’t want to. Why? Risking a World War where either everyone would die or millions of Russians? Remember, the aim of a (not treacherous) politician is to take care of the safety and prosperity of his people. Attacking another NATO country would be diametrical to this.

USA controls Western Media

Of course. This is well described here.

Germany could get gas from Russia

It could, but it chooses to suffer… We’ll see if these five times more expensive LNG deliveries from the USA will continue… or not…

Germany doesn’t want to annoy the USA because of Nord Stream

Yes, turning against its master is not in Germany’s genes…

Germany is the Second Sponsor of Ukraine after the USA

This is shocking, especially since the German people are in the meanwhile suffering tremendously, because of this. There is no money for… simply everything.

American made a great mistake by using the Dollar as a Weapon

Yep! Here is only one instance out of many…

Russia and China

Putin did say that there is nothing to worry about. But he also did not exhibit many friendly feelings for China. Here is my strategic assessment of the Russian-Chinese relationship.

USA is limiting itself by reducing trade with China

Even though this is true, without a doubt, I think that it is the right path for the USA.

If I put my American hat on, I would do the same. China will definitely be the dominant economic superpower of the planet for several decades or even centuries (???). America is declining. I would definitely follow the America First approach and try to make myself independent of foreign influence and products. And the USA can surely do this, unlike many other Western nations.

If I put another hat on, I would perhaps argue differently, but from an American perspective, America First is right.

Since I’m European, America First is not in our interest from an economic point of view. But it is, from a geopolitical point of view. We would become independent and gain our freedom again.

It doesn’t matter who is the leader in the USA

Right. It absolutely doesn’t matter. Here is the article.

Who makes the decisions in the USA?

Another Link.

Rise and Fall of Empires

Yep, here is the link to the falling Western Empire.

Releasing a “Hostage” as a gesture of goodwill?

Well… Even though it is inconceivable, I highly respect this attempt by Tucker to try something for his fellow American. Good move.

I must say that I was surprised that Putin hinted that he’d like to exchange Evan Gershkovich for Wadim Nikolajewitsch Krassikow… He also hinted that the Russian and foreign services are already working on that. I remember two years ago, Russia tried to free Wadim in exchange for other prisoners. He seems to be of high value… Interesting.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zelimkhan_Khangoshvili#Assassination

Relations between Ukrainians and Russians will be good again

Of course, they will be good again. Exactly, as the relations between the former Yugoslavian countries as well. But for this to happen the following two conditions need to be fulfilled:

At least half a century needs to pass. What is more important, this half-century (or more) needs to pass without Western malign influence. The West is perpetually trying to poison us Slavs. To make us fight each other. To constantly create non-existing national identities to trigger wars between us. The West needs to fall so we Slavs can live in peace again. (In such cases, I NEVER refer to the single national states. I love Europe, which is NOT the EU; Serbia and Russia are part of Europe. I would never wish bad or harm to Europe).

Everything will be good again…

