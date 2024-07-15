Larry Johnson recently released an excellent interview with ex-FBI Hostage Rescue Team sniper and graduate of the US Marine Corps Scout Sniper School, Chris Whitcomb. They discussed the assassination attempt on (ex/to-be 😊) President Trump. I enjoyed that interview and highly recommend you watch it, especially because Whitcomb provides a new perspective on the recent events.

Additionally, I asked my friend Larry several questions regarding the organization of the CIA, particularly the operations department. This is also highly recommended viewing, as Larry offers valuable insights and explains things clearly.

Don’t get me wrong; by posting the CIA video right after the sniper video, I don’t intend to link these two elements. There may or may not be a connection, but I have no idea. I just wanted to share the information while it's fresh. 😊

As always, I highly recommend following my friend Larry on YouTube and regularly visiting his website, SONAR21, where he posts extraordinary analyses.

Now, some of my thoughts:

Yesterday, I estimated the range of the shot at 200-300 meters. That was my own estimation before seeing the actual reports about the distance. In reality, it was around 121 meters or 400 feet. This has some implications.

First: The failure of the Secret Service was even more significant. Many people saw the perpetrator climbing the ladder with a gun. There was enough time to react. The snipers clearly had him in sight. See the video above. But okay, there are many possible explanations for these failures. However, there is NO explanation for what I claimed yesterday: The spot was clearly a high-profile risk. The Secret Service is (or should be) trained to eliminate such threats, not during the event but even days before. There could have been a police sniper on that rooftop, or the ladder could have been made temporarily inaccessible.

I don’t want to speculate further on that. Let’s wait and see.

Second: I’m still waiting for details about the shooter's position. He was prone, but the question is which method he used to stabilize the gun. Was it a bipod? Was it an edge? He aimed for Trump’s head. Even at a distance of 121 meters, this is not what an intelligence agency would have instructed a puppet to do, as it significantly reduces the probability of success. A .223 caliber is also entirely unsuitable for a safe sniper kill, even at 121 meters. This leads me to the preliminary conclusion that he was NOT directly directed by an intelligence service.

Either he was directed by a proxy who provided “vague” theater and operations information and guaranteed a “window,” or he was “radicalized” on the internet and nudged to execute the operation “somehow” on his own. Or a combination. He did not receive instructions on how to shoot and used his (father’s?) own weapon with which he was familiar.

I think it is evident that he did not know for whom he was working and did it because he wanted to. He was already radicalized. Whoever picked him for that “operation” was confident in his shooting skills. To be honest, he was not bad. He probably just picked the wrong target (head). Probably because he watched too many movies or played too many video games, where you try to achieve a headshot with no consequences if you fail...

There is still too much fog to say anything definitively. What we can say with certainty is that IT has started in the United States, as I discussed in Economics and Empires 5 and my recent analysis. What is IT? I still don’t know exactly what IT is, but I'm sure we will find out in an unpleasant way within the next few months and years.