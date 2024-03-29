Economics and Empires

Aleks
Mar 29, 2024
To lay the foundation for the subsequent discussions, I've opted to present a comprehensive overview of the current geopolitical and economic landscape. This initial exploration will serve as a primer, enriching your understanding before we delve into more immediate matters.

Below is the outline of my "Economics and Empires" series, originally conceived as a book project:

  1. Economics and Empires 1: The Big Picture

  2. Economics and Empires 2: Germany's Final Act

  3. Economics and Empires 3: National Interests, Religion, and Media Dynamics

  4. Economics and Empires 4: Strategic Considerations about Developments in Asia

  5. Economics and Empires 5: Who Is in Charge of the United States?

  6. Economics and Empires 6: The Essence of Money, Capitalism, and Credit

Furthermore, I recommend the following readings to fully comprehend the events leading to the current state of heightened global tension, reminiscent of a new Cold War:

  1. Ukraine: Scorched Earth

  2. The Path to the War in Ukraine: Circumstances that Led to the Escalation in Ukraine

  3. New Draft Treaty for European Security: Geopolitical Goals of Russia

  4. War Analysis: Phase 1

  5. War Analysis: Phase 2

  6. War Analysis: Phase 3

  7. Prospects for World War 3

