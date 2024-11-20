Dear BMA Community,

Many of you have asked where I am and whether I will write again. For one, I haven’t had the time or strength to clarify things. I will explain what I mean and how we will proceed with BMA.

As some of you might know, I became a father for the second time earlier this year, when our second baby was born. Moreover, I started my own business, which is running very well (perhaps too well!).

My first child is five years old, and honestly, I only now realize how much time I spent on other activities (my job, my second job as a lecturer at a university in the evening, BMA, etc.) instead of spending more time with my son.

I realized how wrong this was after my second child was born. Now, I enjoy every second with them, including when I put them to bed, listening to them, and playing with them. After I stopped writing, I focused on my new business in the daytime. After finishing work (I also quit the university), I spent only time with my family without researching any other information or thinking about this or that stuff that isn’t part of my private life.

Since then, the quality of my life and the happiness of my family have increased significantly. I think I have chosen the right time to exit while we, as parents, are still the center of the universe for our children while they are still little. Later, they will have entirely different interests.

That said, it should be clear that I stopped writing and do not plan to return to writing since my sole interest now is spending time with my family after finishing work. There is nothing better or more important.

But what about BMA?

I decided to transfer BMA's ownership to my good friend Mike Mihajlovic, who I respect deeply. Mike is now the owner of BMA. It is up to him to decide how BMA will proceed and what and how much he will write. I trust that he will make good decisions for the blog and that there will be a future for BMA.

I want to thank all of you for the great time, comments, and interactions with you guys. It was so good that it became addictive for me. Thanks to all the subscribers and, of course, all the paid subscribers. You helped me a lot and motivated me to write down all my thoughts. Thanks to all the commenters I regularly interacted with, both on BMA and later in private. It was a pleasure and an honor as well!

I hope my example with my children inspires you to spend more time with your children. That would make me extremely happy!

Best wishes to all of you!

Yours,

Aleks

[i] Edited by Piquet (PiquetEdit@gmail.com)