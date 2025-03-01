As the new “Führer”, Friedrich Merz, is about to become the German chancellor, the story of the "mighty Taurus" German cruise missile is again on the table: The Ukrainian “Führer” requested before and now re-requests that Germany deliver Tauruses as soon as possible. The Taurus missiles for Ukraine are not a done deal, but they are something the CDU/CSU has supported for a while.

Just thinking about this will make many quasi-military experts and charlatans salivate and already see missiles slamming into the Russian command posts, bunkers, airfields, bridges, and even the Kremlin. The never-ending Wunderwaffen story is alive again!

Some may believe that the new "Friedrich der Grosse" is the one who will provide weapons that will turn the tide of the war...

Friedrich Merz, Zelensky and Friedrich der Grosse... just not in the Battle of Zorndorf…

The “Mighty” Taurus

The Taurus KEPD 350 long-range air-launched cruise missile is designed to destroy targets (including protected ones) without the carrier aircraft entering the enemy's air defense target zone. It is no different than any other cruise missile.

Taurus Systems GmbH, a joint venture between the German company MBDA Deutschland and the Swedish company Saab Bofors Dynamics AB, developed the missile. This marriage between German and Swedish “technology" means the Taurus missile comes with a particular pedigree.

The development of the missile began in 1998, and the work was quite proficient and fast. In 2004, the Taurus KEPD 350 was presented for testing, which was so successful that it was accepted into service in Germany that same year. The German Federal Government ordered 600 combat and 14 training missiles for the Air Force.

At the end of 2004, Spain ordered 43 missiles and their adaptation for its EF-18A and Eurofighter Typhoon. SENER was the contractor for the integration of the Taurus KEPD 350 missiles.

Over the years, the missile has been constantly modernized. Today, Taurus Systems GmbH offers a family of missiles that can be used against various targets and launched from multiple carriers.

According to some reports, the basic Taurus KEPD 350 (350 km) has an increased range of up to 500 km, but there is also a lightweight version designated as KEPD 150, respectively, with a reduced range (150 km). It was developed upon orders from the Swedish Air Force for the JAS-39 Gripen.

In addition, a naval version of the Taurus CL was developed to arm prospective frigates and destroyers of the German Navy.

As for the missiles in service, a modification with a two-way data transmission line was developed, allowing the missile to be used against moving targets and be redirected during flight.

The Taurus KEPD 350 missile has a rectangular cross-section load-bearing body to reduce radar visibility. Composite materials were actively used in the design; the body has no sharp surfaces and is covered with a radar-absorbing coating.

Taurus CM with the first carrier - Panavia Tornado.

The missile is powered by a Williams International P8300-15 turbojet engine with a thrust of 6.67 kN. The curved inlet ducts of the two air intakes shield the turbine, which has many metal components, from detection by ground-based radars.

The missile's flight is controlled by a combined Tri-Tec system, which includes the following components:

An inertial navigation system (INS) coupled with a MIL-GPS satellite navigation system. The INS is based on laser gyroscopes and was developed in the USA by Northrop Grumman;

A TRN (Terrain Reference Navigation) navigation system using a high-precision radar altimeter, capable of guiding the missile by a pre-programmed terrain-following trajectory;

An IBN (Image-Based Navigation) electro-optical correlation subsystem corrected with digital map data. These maps are loaded into the memory of the information block, and the flight path is regularly corrected using the map data. The number of trajectory correction points is up to 10 along the route;

A thermal imaging homing head (TIHH).

The use of the TRN and IBN autonomous guidance systems allows the missile to be used without the support of satellite guidance systems. Accordingly, there are no problems with enemy electronic warfare systems that can jam satellite signals and disrupt typical navigation systems.

During flight, the IBN and TSN systems provide data to the inertial navigation system, which makes course adjustments per the calculations. During the calculated approach to the target, the homing head is activated, which carries out the final guidance of the missile to the target. The missile's TIHH is equipped with an indium antimonite matrix (a binary inorganic chemical compound of indium and antimony), which provides automatic target recognition. The operating principle is approximately the same as that of the Javelin - an image of the target is pre-loaded into the matrix, and the missile, as it approaches, "compares" the image received by the TIHH with the one stored in its memory. This system is very effective.

In the basic configuration, the Taurus KEPD 350 is equipped with a MEPHISTO (Multi-Effect Penetrator, High Sophisticated and Target Optimised) warhead—consonant with Mephistopheles. The heart is a tandem concrete-piercing MEPHISTO warhead (weight 485 kg) developed by the Franco-German company TDA/TDW.

When the warhead is activated, a shaped (cumulative) charge weighing about 80 kg is first used. The optimal distance to the target for the most effective detonation of the charge is determined by laser rangefinders in the nose of the missile. Then a high explosive charge weighing 400 kg is detonated, the shape of which is optimized for penetrating concrete and heavy compacted soil.

Naturally, these processes are controlled by electronics. The Taurus KEPD 350 warhead is equipped with a PIMPF (Programmable Intelligent Multi Purpose Fuse) detonation system, which is not a simple one but one with elements of artificial intelligence. The system is very effective.

At the moment of hitting the target, the PIMPF system uses its accelerometer to record the impact overloads and compare them with the reference overloads stored in the system processor memory. Naturally, the parameters are set based on the properties of the materials that comprise the target. The detonation system determines the number of target layers with different densities, the distance traveled, and the detonation time of the main explosive charge. It looks quite complicated, but all this takes microseconds.

The PIMPF system and the power batteries are located in the far part of the high-explosive (HE) charge, placed in a high-strength cylinder that can withstand significant overloads. The deformation of the hull when the missile hits the target allows for appropriate measurements and calculations to be made before the missile body disintegrates.

The system can also be programmed for airburst or underground detonation. When air detonation is activated, both warheads are detonated simultaneously. 480 kg of explosives is a very serious quantity.

Over the past 20 years, the German-Swedish company, with the help of co-operators from other countries, has developed a fairly decent line of products for virtually any request.

Taurus KEPD 350 has indeed given birth to a family of modular missiles that can be equipped with a variety of warheads to perform many tasks and which can be used by various carriers.

Eurofighter as the new Luftwaffe Taurus CM carrier.

Taurus KEPD 150/Taurus L – lightweight version for light fighters such as F-16/Saab Gripen. The missile has a smaller fuel tank capacity and a shorter (up to 150 km) flight range.

Swedish JAS 39 Gripen

Taurus MP (Modular Payload) – a version that provides installation of an arbitrary payload in the warhead. The initial stage of development, after which the next type appeared.

Taurus M – a missile with a cluster warhead designed to destroy small-sized targets scattered over an area, such as air defense positions, airfields, armored vehicle clusters, warehouses, etc. The following range of items can be used to equip the cluster warhead:

SMART-SEAD self-aiming warheads (SAW) manufactured by the German concern Rheinmetall/Diehl, created based on the Smart 155 artillery shell. They are intended to destroy air defense systems and armored vehicle concentrations. SAW weighs about 12 kg and has a dual-band infrared target tracking coordinator, a millimeter-range search radar (94 GHz), a radio altimeter, and a parachute stabilization and braking system. The warhead is of the "impact core" type, with armor penetration of up to 150 mm.

MUSJAS 1 fragmentation submunitions weighing about 4 kg, manufactured by the Swedish concern Saab Bofors Dynamics AB. They are intended to destroy enemy manpower and unarmored vehicles in open areas.

MUSJAS 2 cumulative ammunition with a remote fuse and a mass of up to 18 kg, produced by the same Saab Bofors Dynamics AB. Designed to destroy armored vehicles and concrete fortifications and structures.

STABO concrete-piercing bombs, again from the German Rheinmetall / Diehl, designed to damage airfield runways. STABO contains a cumulative and high-explosive charge placed in a tandem pattern. The cumulative charge penetrates the runway surface, and the high explosive charge enters the resulting hole and detonates with some delay. The mass of one bomblet is 16 kg.

Taurus HPM (High Power Microwave) is a missile equipped with a special warhead with a high-power microwave emitter. An electronic warfare missile, since it serves to disable the enemy's information systems and energy sources. The warhead is a microwave generator (microwave oven) capable of temporarily disabling the microelectronics in devices within range of its pulses.

Taurus CL (Container Launched) is a missile designed to be launched from a transport and launch container using an integrated launch booster from land and sea carriers.

Taurus T— a missile adapted for dropping from military transport aircraft—an option for those who do not have "deep pockets" for fighter-bombers. A transport aircraft such as the C-130 Hercules or Airbus A400M can take on board up to 12 Taurus T missiles on special pallets. The launch uses a special parachute system that pulls the pallet with the missile out of the aircraft's cargo compartment.

Overall, the range is exceptional.

A wish graphic taking into consideration the frontline launches, but in reality 50% of that range shall be deducted for the sake of keeping the launching platform at a safe distance.

The following should be added to the combat characteristics: the missile is not fast; the speed is up to 0.8 M. However, the lack of supersonic speed is compensated by the ability to fly at low and ultra-low altitudes throughout the trajectory. Moreover, terrain following mode can be engaged using the embedded map and sensor readings.

A few words about the Taurus flight trajectories: To date, several basic Taurus flight trajectories have been developed to enable adjustments to be made before the flight.

Flight at low altitudes with a subsequent climb and a steep dive on the target. It is used in the case of an attack on fortified and buried targets such as bunkers and command posts. Flight at low altitudes with a subsequent climb and a shallow dive on the target. Ideally suited for attacking ships at berth and aircraft in caponiers. Flight at high altitude with a subsequent dive on the target. With such a trajectory, the probability of the missile being detected by enemy air defense systems is higher, but it ensures the maximum missile range and target destruction efficiency. Low-altitude flight with an exit to the "hill" and aerial warhead detonation. The best way to work with a cluster munition against enemy troops. Low-altitude flight with a departure to ultra-low altitudes before the target. Suitable for areas with heavily jagged terrain, such as in the mountains.

The route, flight trajectory, and approach to the target are set using an original information and control system that prepares a flight mission for the missile and enters it into the memory of the onboard control unit.

The system was developed by Elektroniksystem und Logistik GmbH from Munich. With the help of this system, based on data on the expected targets, the placement of air defense systems, maps of correction areas, and the terrain along the flight route, 3D modeling of the entire flight trajectory is carried out. The created trajectory model is loaded into the missile units and ready for flight.

However, such work is possible only in large technical and command centers, where all necessary data are collected to produce modeling. There is also a more straightforward option when it is possible to conduct decentralized modeling in the field (at airfields). However, this will require the presence of German instructors and operators (either regular forces or contractors)

A portable terminal called Taurus Communication Center (TCC) makes it possible to calculate the optimal flight trajectory and fuse settings, which are then transmitted from the terminal to the missile memory.

However, a 3D flight model is still needed, created with the help of the basic information and control system in a centralized mode.

Many modifications of the missile can be equipped with radar emission sensors and passive protection kits against air defense systems and aviation, i.e., during the flight along the route, in case of detected radar emission, the missile processor can give the command to fire IR traps or scatter dipole reflectors from a special compartment.

In a purely technical consideration, Taurus is a fine piece of equipment, a well-designed platform that incorporates the finest weapons and systems development and knowledge in Germany and Sweden. However, the technical aspect is just one of the important characteristics.

Deliveries to Ukraine and "deliveries" in the missions?

The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have a sufficient number of possible delivery platforms. They already have Su-24s equipped to carry and launch the Storm Shadow and the SCALP-EG. The Storm Shadow and SCALPS are technically very similar and can be launched from the same platform. The TAURUS family is different. Taurus missiles have a greater range and are more accurate, but there may be a problem: according to some experts, Taurus missiles likely need dedicated carriers. The Scalp and the Shadow are probably not interchangeable with Taurus.

Nowadays, it is tough to say how many serviceable Su-24s are left at the disposal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There are some exaggerations about how many of them have been downed or destroyed on the ground, but the fact is that the original number of available frames (flightworthy and those used for spares) is very low, maybe even just a few at best.

Speaking of the other possible platforms, the heaviest one is the Su-27. There are some donated MiG-29s, several F-16s, and recently Mirage- 2000s. It is possible that, together with those donated by European allies, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have no more than a dozen fighters and fighter-bombers at their disposal. Some have already been modified for "Shadow," and some are being re-profiled for "Scalp." The question is, what will be left for "Taurus"?

The likelihood of finding Su-24s in working condition is quite low. The countries that wanted to give Ukraine old Soviet bombers have already done so. Those countries still using Soviet airframes will not give up their stocks because there is no alternative.

As for the “Scalps,” the situation with them is peculiar. If they are not supplied with carriers, then what’s the point of having missiles at all? If all the Su-24s available to the Ukrainian Armed Forces go to the “Shadows,” then how can we get out of this situation?

As Rafales carry the SCALP-EG in the French Air Force, Zelensky requested them from France, but he will likely not get them. The Mirage 2000 can carry and launch SCALP, but it is inferior to Rafale.

It is clear that no matter how Zelensky “dances” around the French, he will not be given the Rafale. It is expensive, and they need it themselves. The Mirage 2000 is a different matter, and fewer than two dozen Ukrainian pilots are already training on them (see the article about Mirage below).

As for the Taurus KEPD 350, it is even more interesting. Taurus missiles are carried by Tornado, Typhoon, Spanish EF-18, and South Korean F-15K.

The Koreans were able to adapt their aircraft to carry the Taurus KEPD 350. It is difficult to say what it cost, but they adapted their aircraft earlier than the Germans did their Eurofighters, with which they have been fighting for many years.

In general, the Taurus KEPD 350 looks more impressive when compared to the SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow. In its latest modifications, the missile looks more dangerous than its competitors. With the general similarity of the indicators of the German and French missiles, the Taurus KEPD 350 has a more destructive effect, flies a little faster than the British and French, and has a more stealthy shape that gives the missile better characteristics regarding radar detectability.

The system of terrain-referencing sensors, plus maps and target images loaded into the missile's memory, works better than everything previously in service with NATO countries. The Taurus will not get "lost" in the desert, like the US Tomahawk during the attack on Syria.

The original information processing system and how it works have been discussed above. Yes, it is possible to program the missile on the ground and not make any changes in flight. Then, it will be easy to use old Soviet aircraft exclusively as the first stage of the missile for delivery to the launch point.

The four-year battle with the Eurofighters to adapt the Taurus KEPD 350 to them suggests that not everything is as simple as the so-called pro-Ukrainian expert would like. And as for the Soviet antique Su-24s, it will be even more complicated.

From a technical standpoint, it is a risky and complicated business. The British are already making excuses for their Storm Shadow, saying that the missiles are capable, but some issues have arisen in their use (and other excuses that can be concocted).

The game may be worth the candle, especially if the missiles show themselves capable. After all, no matter how crookedly the Storm Shadows worked in Ukraine, the British already had their own sales market, and a decent one at that; much larger than the French and Germans.

The situation is so-so because, for some decision-makers in Germany, it is a chance to show the whole world that their missiles are better than the competitors.

For Ukrainians, the container-launched Taurus CL may be an optimal solution, avoiding scarce and costly airborne platforms, but the problem is the range. It is risky to move the launch containers closer to the front lines, but launching from the rear reduces the effective range but improves the chances of survivability of the launcher and crew.

Countering the menace

Taurus KEPD 350 is a serious weapon that can effectively work and inflict serious damage. Underestimation and boasting, in this case, are unacceptable because it is always worth remembering when HIMARS came.

Russian AD has systems specifically developed to counter the high precision munition. Tor and Pantsir systems are optimized for that. Other medium and long-range systems can also engage and intercept both the missiles and carriers at longer distances. However, the brunt is on those systems with shorter ranges and faster reaction times. Russia can achieve 90-95% interception efficiency, but there are always margins in which some of the missiles may penetrate the AD shield. In any case, AD units behind the front line and deep in the rear need to adapt. Any potential Taurus attack will likely not be one or two missiles but rather a salvo (depending on the available aircraft) accompanied by swarms of drones to activate and saturate the AD.

Tor-M1/M2 tracking system

Oantsir-S fire control system.

One of the potential targets may be the Kerch bridge. Militarily, the value is insignificant, but damaging, disabling, or destroying the bridge can have a political effect, improve already shaken Ukrainian morale, and boost propaganda. Eight to ten missiles must be launched to have even a tiny chance of success. Eight will be intercepted and downed, but 1 or 2 may go through the shield. Can this destroy the bridge? Destruction is not likely, but damage can render it unusable for some time.

More optimal targets would be command posts, weapon depots, and oil facilities, to name just a few.

In any case, the time needed to make these missiles combat-ready is not measured in days or weeks but months, and Ukraine may lose the war before they become operational.

Conclusion

If the Germans give Ukraine Taurus KEPD 350 missiles, it will be a problem for Russians, maybe even a bigger problem than Storm Shadow or SCALP. However, Russians became seasoned veterans fighting cruise missiles, so multilayered defense, including AD and RuAF fighters, can significantly reduce the missiles’ effectiveness to below 10%. Also, the available quantities that Ukraine may get in the best-case scenario will be less than 100.

Storm Shadow downed by the Russian AD. Taurus may be slightly better but the outcome would be similar.

Taurus stings can be painful, but they are not decisive. In any case, it is not a game changer and will not affect the war's outcome.

