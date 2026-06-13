Black Mountain Analysis

Black Mountain Analysis

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1d

"Ukraine" isn't doing any of this, whatever feel-good stories are told for public consumption...Alll this, design, manufacturing, most storage, is done by NATO.

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X75's avatar
X75
1d

A little bit dry reading but the implications noted are pretty dire. I take as an example the 2 British AirCraft Carriers on which, at least $8 Billion now seems to have been spent. These large vessels have so far be a disaster with one carrier under total refit. Between a hypersonic missile swarm threat and multiple sea borne drones, it is clear that in a true war situation these carriers could be easily destroyed. Feels like we are still fighting WW2.

I remain flabbergasted at the change in warfare since the start of the Russian SMO. I don't believe 1 in a 100 understand the implications and consequences of the last 4 years and how history will record this time as a pivotal point in military and geopolitical history.

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