Ladies and Gentlemen,

Welcome to the realities of living in Plan B.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt. He was fired at from approximately 200-300 meters by a shooter positioned on a nearby rooftop. Trump sustained minor injuries, mainly to his ear. Thank God, nothing worse happened to him. Unfortunately, it appears that two of his supporters died in the crossfire. May they rest in peace.

I'm sure there will be more than enough analysis of the shooting itself, so I will only mention a few observations and pivot to the implications for the people of the United States of America.

There is one thing that puzzles me beyond belief. There was a law enforcement sniper on a rooftop next to President Trump's stage. Obviously, his task was to observe the perimeter and, in case of danger, take out the threat. Given that the assassin took position only 300 meters away, this raises some questions. The Secret Service agent should have been able to spot him very swiftly, especially since I’d argue that the rooftop where the assassin took position would be marked as a possible risk that should have been under constant observation.

I don’t want to imply anything here. It is an incredibly difficult job to secure the whole perimeter if you are the only observer/spotter. But still, it smells fishy. The work of the Secret Service is questionable here.

Moreover, the shooter must have climbed the rooftop very quickly and taken position to shoot, all within the time window the Secret Service agent needs to finish his 360° observation of the perimeter. How long is it? A minute?

It is incredibly difficult to do all this in under a minute. Even ten minutes would have been difficult to achieve, especially given that he aimed at President Trump’s head. You do NOT aim at a person’s head when shooting from a distance. This is frankly idiotic since it massively reduces your chances of success, even at 300 meters. You just do not do that. Worried that he might be wearing a bulletproof vest? Use an appropriate caliber. It would even increase your accuracy.

Now, imagine that you climb the rooftop very fast and take position to aim for someone’s head at 300 meters. You will certainly have an increased heart rate, which again decreases your accuracy. It seems he fired from a semi-automatic rifle, maybe 5.56, perhaps even the high-velocity version, as the sound could indicate.

Moreover, the shooter would have needed to practice shooting with a cold barrel in the exact same circumstances to hit President Trump with the first shot right in the head, to simulate real conditions and thereby adjust the ballistic parameters of his scope, if he used a scope, to reproduce the exact same results. Especially if he worked without a spotter, which he obviously didn’t.

All of this leads me to a few conclusions:

All the circumstances I just summed up indicate that it would have been an extremely difficult shot, especially considering that he aimed for the smallest target: the head. Almost all circumstances were unfavorable for such a shot.

Still, he managed to graze Trump’s ear. He clearly practiced this shot and did a “good” job under such circumstances. As I indicated in the Crocus shooting, I think we have the same vector of investigation here. The investigators, IF they are conducting an honest investigation, will need to find the training ground and all the logistics and lines of communication around that to track down the responsible agencies.

Trump turned his head right when the shot was fired. If he hadn’t, I assume he would be dead by now. Who knows?

Source: BBC News

Next, President Trump should be dead by now. The plan was clearly that President Trump would be dead by now. Since there is a huge machinery behind the organization of such an event, there is clearly a Plan B in place for the case that Plan A fails.

Which leads to the next conclusion: We are now living in a Plan B world. The Democrats should have won the election after the death of President Trump, since the Republicans couldn’t field anyone viable within such a short period of time.

And as it appears, Plan B most likely entails President Trump’s re-election as given if no major changes happen. And what will be done during his presidency to undermine him. Look at this:

Source: Carl Zha on Twitter

I think, if he doesn’t stab himself 40 times in the back before the elections, he is the new President of the United States after this event.

And here is where the trouble begins:

He will fold right after the election. Who knows how people with the power to do all of what I just wrote above will make him fold? Still, he has a large family... Or they will throw everything they have against him during his presidency, which will entirely undermine his presidency. This is extremely dangerous, as millions of people will wake up and be extremely hostile to any obvious attempts against President Trump after this attempt. Or he will fight “them,” leading to an escalation that gets entirely out of control.

I know I’m being vague here because I need to get my thoughts in order. And, as I always say: When such an event takes place, WAIT 48 hours!!! Everything will be much clearer after 48 hours. And so should we.

However, here is my conclusion: The United States and the whole Western empire have become a full banana republic/empire after events like this or the attempt on Robert Fico.

And I’m in full horror of the second largest nuclear power sliding down the path into a banana republic. That should worry all of us.