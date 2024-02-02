Hello community,

It appears that American B1 Lancer bombers are currently en route to the Middle East for strike missions against militias linked to Iran. The public announcement of the bombers' departure and objectives suggests a desire by the Americans to allow Iranians time to prepare, aiming to minimize escalation.

Which locations will be targeted? Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, or a mix of these?

Larry Johnson has penned an insightful article on this topic, which can be found here: sonar21.com.

This post opens a discussion thread. Feel free to share your thoughts on the anticipated attack, potential targets, and possible consequences.

Aleks

