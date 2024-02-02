Hello community,
It appears that American B1 Lancer bombers are currently en route to the Middle East for strike missions against militias linked to Iran. The public announcement of the bombers' departure and objectives suggests a desire by the Americans to allow Iranians time to prepare, aiming to minimize escalation.
Which locations will be targeted? Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, or a mix of these?
Larry Johnson has penned an insightful article on this topic, which can be found here: sonar21.com.
This post opens a discussion thread. Feel free to share your thoughts on the anticipated attack, potential targets, and possible consequences.
Aleks
Imminent Bomber Attack
Ah, the B-1 Lancer. Dad worked on the design of this plane in the 1970s when we lived in Ohio near Wright Patterson AFB. I still have the models and displays he’d bring home strewn around the house.
Unlike dad, the B-1 is still in service, even though the america we thought we were defending with it, no longer exists.
Remind me: why are we talking about this? Americans have been bombing the middle east since I was a little kid in elementary school. I see no reason why we would begin to livestream the bombing run as it's ongoing.