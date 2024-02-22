Black Mountain Analysis
Interview with Russian Colonel Vladimir Trukhan
Black Mountain Talks
5 hrs ago
•
Aleks
,
Mike Mihajlovic
, and
Lena
12
Personal Note by Aleks
Housekeeping
17 hrs ago
•
Aleks
27
Jeff Norman
Founder of U.S. Tour of Duty
18 hrs ago
•
Aleks
and
Lena
14
Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson [i]
Interview for the History Books
Feb 13
•
Aleks
96
BMT Episode 08 Andrei Martyanov & Mike Mihajlovic talk about the Tucker/Putin Interview
And many more topics
Feb 9
•
Aleks
,
Mike Mihajlovic
, and
Lena
31
New RealTruthTalk episode with Mike Mihajlovic
New RealTruthTalk YouTube channel interview
Feb 8
•
Mike Mihajlovic
20
Serbian Music and a Humanitarian Topic [i]
Breskvica's Eurovision Song
Feb 5
•
Aleks
37
Imminent Bomber Attack
Open Thread
Feb 2
•
Aleks
59
Chickens in the Middle East [i]
How dare you?
Feb 2
•
Aleks
123
Interview - Ukraine, Yemen, US vs Iran
Discussion on February 01
Feb 2
•
Mike Mihajlovic
and
Lena
18
January 2024
The Razor's Edge
Texas and the Biden regime battle over the US border
Jan 27
•
Piquet
76
When the Old-Timers Go Marching In (Part 1) [i]
2K12 Kub (SA-6) missile system in recent wars
Jan 26
•
Mike Mihajlovic
29
