Interview with Russian Colonel Vladimir Trukhan
Black Mountain Talks
  
Aleks
Mike Mihajlovic
, and 
Lena
1
Personal Note by Aleks
Housekeeping
  
Aleks
12
Jeff Norman
Founder of U.S. Tour of Duty
  
Aleks
 and 
Lena
2
Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson [i]
Interview for the History Books
  
Aleks
30
BMT Episode 08 Andrei Martyanov & Mike Mihajlovic talk about the Tucker/Putin Interview
And many more topics
  
Aleks
Mike Mihajlovic
, and 
Lena
4
New RealTruthTalk episode with Mike Mihajlovic
New RealTruthTalk YouTube channel interview
  
Mike Mihajlovic
2
Serbian Music and a Humanitarian Topic [i]
Breskvica’s Eurovision Song
  
Aleks
15
Imminent Bomber Attack
Open Thread
  
Aleks
22
Chickens in the Middle East [i]
How dare you?
  
Aleks
59
Interview - Ukraine, Yemen, US vs Iran
Discussion on February 01
  
Mike Mihajlovic
 and 
Lena

January 2024

The Razor's Edge
Texas and the Biden regime battle over the US border
  
Piquet
36
When the Old-Timers Go Marching In (Part 1) [i]
2K12 Kub (SA-6) missile system in recent wars
  
Mike Mihajlovic
8
